A city-sponsored warming station at the BJCC will be available for four of the next six days as Birmingham braces for cold weather. The warming station will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to One Roof, a Birmingham nonprofit advocating for the homeless.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO