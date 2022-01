GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-area hamburger restaurant is temporarily closing its doors amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Hamburger Mary’s Grand Rapids said on its Facebook page that it had decided to “pause” its businesses as a spike in coronavirus cases left it with a “lack of employees” and hurt the restaurant’s sales. It would have been “irresponsible for us financially to continue opening at this point,” the message said.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO