Business Highlights: Holmes saga, 2021 auto sales

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Perhaps the biggest question centers on how long Holmes...

Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock pulls back from two-decade high after December U.S. sales fall 17% from a year ago

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dropped 2.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the auto maker reported a 17.1% year-over-year decline in total U.S. auto sales in December, to 173,740 vehicles. Truck sales dropped 15.5% to 91,699 and SUV sales fell 11.1% to 77,377 vehicles, while sales of electrified vehicles surged 121.1% to 12,284 EVs. For 2021, Ford said its EV sales grew 36% faster than the segment overall for the year, and its total EV sales was second only to Tesla Inc. . Within trucks, Ford said December F-Series sales fell 15.7% to 62,496, Transit sales slumped 45.3% to 8,521 and Ranger sales fell 29.2% to 6,992. Within SUVs, Explorer sales dropped 20.6% to 20,715, Edge sales slid 8.7% to 11,456 and Escape sales shed 38.4% to 10,704. For cars, Mustang sales declined 7.5% to 4,564. Ford's stock has run up 66.8% over the past three months, as it closed Tuesday at the highest price since Aug. 10, 2001, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 19.8%, Tesla's stock has hiked up 45.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.0%.
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Reuters

Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday. In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added. Automobile sales in Turkey have declined...
SMALL BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Toyota grabs annual U.S. sales crown for first time from longtime leader GM

For the first time in nine decades, General Motors was not the top-selling automaker in the U.S. last year. Instead, Toyota — a Japanese automaker that didn't sell its first vehicle in the U.S. until 1958, when GM's 90-year sales streak was already 27 years old — grabbed the sales crown by a margin of 114,034 in 2021, thanks mostly to its ability to manage the global microchip shortage and COVID-19 disruptions.
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s […]
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
ECONOMY
