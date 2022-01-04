ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
V8-Powered Tesla Model S Has 444 HP And Is 1,400 Lbs Lighter Than Stock

Cover picture for the articleThe V8-powered Tesla Model S built by popular YouTuber Rich Rebuilds is unlike any other on earth and was recently strapped to a dyno for the very first time where it delivered some impressive figures. This Model S started out life as a dual-motor P85D variant but was damaged...

Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
Mysuncoast.com

Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery. Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.
Carscoops

Chevrolet’s Decade Old Miray Concept Was The Original Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet is working on a hybrid Corvette, which has been tentatively dubbed the E-Ray. It’s expected to have a 6.2-liter V8 engine as well as a small battery pack that powers a pair of front-mounted electric motors. This is rumored to give the car all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS)
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
Carscoops

Your A-Z Guide To All The New Cars, SUVs, Trucks And EVs Coming In 2022

The past 12 months have been more challenging for the auto industry than an extra hard Mensa test. Between workers catching COVID and factories being forced to idle production lines because of a shortage of semiconductors, 2021 was a frustrating year. The good news for those OEMs is that people...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S With CCS1 Adapter: Almost As Fast As Supercharging?

Yesterday we reported about an interesting one-off/DIY charging adapter - from CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla's proprietary standard - that allows charging a Tesla Model S Plaid at CCS1 chargers. The project, developed by Ryan Huber, was successfully tested at Electrify America stations, but it is not a commercial...
Jalopnik

Here's How A 425,000-Mile Tesla Model S Has Held Up

Electric cars have grown more popular in the past five years than in any other time in automotive history, but that short time period has left a lot of questions about how these vehicles will age and wear. Now, High Mileage Reviews is checking out a 2015 Tesla Model S 70D with 425,000 miles on the odometer to help us get a better sense of what we could expect from a well-driven EV.
KVUE

Tesla recalling nearly half a million Model 3, Model S cars

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars, according to the U.S. road safety regulator. In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla said it plans to recall all Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 — as many as 356,309 cars.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Direct Sales Model Is The Way Of The Future: Here's Why

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
Top Speed

Entertaining Or Outright Lunacy? Tesla Model S Blown Up With Dynamite

A Tesla Model S gets blown up by these guys from icy Suomi up in icy Finland. They using 30 kg (66.14 lbs) of dynamite and an Elon Musk dummy in the passenger seat. Here’s why they did it. The era of YouTube & social media has significantly blurred...
