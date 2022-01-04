New voting rules are in effect for upcoming primaries

As we spring into a new year with electoral primaries of all types around the corner, there are some changes to voting in the state of Texas that residents should be aware of.

Even though state officials proclaimed that the 2020 election had been “smooth and secure,” there was a massive push to make more changes that would create new requirements for mail-in voting and other measures.

“In spite all the circumstances, Texas had an election that was smooth and secure,” Keith Ingram, Texas director of elections, told lawmakers in March, referring to the effect of the pandemic. “Texans can be justifiably proud of the hard work and creativity shown by local county elections officials.”

The resulting fallout of these comments left former Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs without confirmation, and she was eventually replaced by Fort Worth attorney John Scott. Previously, Scott had briefly been a part of the council that was challenging the 2020 presidential election in the state of Pennsylvania.

Special Bill 1, which is currently being challenged in court by the United States Department of Justice, is still in effect for the upcoming primary elections. The bill makes seven significant changes to voting laws in Texas.

The seven significant changes are as follows:

1 - Bans 24-hour voting.

2 - Bans drive-thru voting.

3 - Imposes new mail-in voting requirements.

4 - Bans officials from mailing unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.

5 - Allows for free movement of designated poll watchers outside of watching voters cast their ballot.

6 - New requirements for assisting voters that may be impaired.

7 - Added monthly voter check rolls to purge voters that are not eligible to vote.

Sonya Letson, co-president of the Amarillo League of Women Voters, spoke about some of the challenges of the new laws for many voters. Letson specified that the older population could be the most significantly impacted, since this segment is the majority of those who generally vote by mail.

One of the most significant changes is that applicants must include an identifying number, such as a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Her concern is that it must match the original numbers that were submitted on the initial registration. So, if a driver’s license number was submitted and the original was something else, it could impede their ability to vote by mail.

“Many of the people that vote by mail submitted this information quite a while ago, so for them, it may be difficult to remember which number they originally submitted,” Letson said. “This makes it extremely important that people submit their application as early as possible in case there is an issue.”

Letson stated that voters who are not sure of their original numbers should contact their local election administrator to verify the initial documentation provided. She said that prospective voters should know that the form is new and that this is a new process.

Regarding court challenges, Letson said that voters should be aware and try to comply with the current rules in place and familiarize themselves with all changes that may affect them.

As for further improvements that she thinks would have the greatest impact to make voting more accessible, it would be the ability to register to vote online.

“We do so much online today, including banking and other activities that are quite secure, and yet we still have not made this possible to aid the voters,” Letson said. “The misinformation that our elections are not accurate is disturbing. The election process is safe and secure, borne out by the recent Amarillo mayoral election audit. Please do not delay registration or voting.”

Letson stated that the earlier that voters register or vote, the more opportunity to fix any discrepancies that arise.

The Texas deadline to be registered to vote in the upcoming primary elections is Jan. 31. Citizens can decide which primary to vote in for the forthcoming election as voters, regardless of party affiliation. The only restriction is that you can vote in one party’s primary.