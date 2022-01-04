ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Day after final game at Heinz Field, Ben issues message

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiRlO_0dcnr7xu00

Steelers 18-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has shared a message on Twitter following last night’s emotional win against the Cleveland Browns.

In a surreal moment, the entire stadium chanted “thank you Ben” to their quarterback who is most likely going to retire at the end of the season.

While he spoke after the game, Roethlisberger, with almost a day to reflect has addressed his fans on social media

“My family and I are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received around last night’s game. We are truly grateful for every one of you,” the statement from Ben read.

The Steelers needs to beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday and need the Jaguars to beat the Colts for Pittsburgh to make the postseason.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in line to play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. During a media session at practice earlier in the week, the 18-year NFL veteran implied that the Week 17 AFC North tilt will be his last home game as a Steelers. Although this season hasn’t entirely gone according to plan, Roethilsberger, 39, is a franchise icon and will always be remembered for delivering two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh over the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
CBS Sports

Snoop Dogg thinks Ben Roethlisberger will retire after 2021 season: 'Save Ben a spot on the couch next year'

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's special "Monday Night Football" broadcast and said he told Ben Roethlisberger to "embrace the evening" for potentially the last home start of the quarterback's career. Later in the night, Snoop Dogg -- one of this year's Super Bowl halftime headliners and a longtime Steelers fan -- further churned the rumor mill regarding Big Ben's future, suggesting Roethlisberger will, in fact, retire following the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heinz Field#Colts#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Steelersnation
defector.com

Good Riddance To Big Ben

To watch ESPN’s mega-treacly sendoff of Ben Roethlisberger was to learn to hate ESPN, Roethlisberger, and yourself simultaneously. By halftime, Roethlisberger had thrown 34 passes to gain 96 yards in a solipsistic Kobe-esque goodbye that was so painful to watch as to hear that it took running back Najee Harris to save the entire show in the second half and remind Steelers fans that there is a future that isn’t quite so Ben monstering innocent villagers.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown has a message for Big Ben ahead of final home game

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown has uplifting words for Ben Roethlisberger before what is believed to be his last home game at Heinz Field. Long before he was a disgraced Buccaneer, Antonio Brown was a proud Pittsburgh Steeler. And long before he began to badmouth Ben Roethlisberger to media, he affectionately called him “Billy.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Jerome Bettis’ message to Ben Roethlisberger ahead of likely final home game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly indicated that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final game at Heinz Field. During his storied career, Roethlisberger has left a mark on both teammates and opponents, with one of his closest former teammates sharing his thoughts on the Pittsburgh signal-caller. Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis shared a message for Roethlisberger ahead of the game against the Browns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
steelersnow.com

Najee Harris’ Touchdown Run Sparked an Emotional Moment for Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris’ touchdown run maybe should have never happened. After all, all the rookie running back had to do was get the touchdown. Knowing the circumstances, it would be easy to see why people would want Harris to kneel down and allow Roethlisberger to get one final kneel down to get his curtain call. Yet, the former Alabama running back kept going.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Snoop Dogg perfectly times calling out Ben Roethlisberger

Rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast, and it was abundantly clear that the evening was one of many Pittsburgh Steelers games he has watched. Because it was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely last home game of his career,...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy