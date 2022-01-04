Day after final game at Heinz Field, Ben issues message

Steelers 18-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has shared a message on Twitter following last night’s emotional win against the Cleveland Browns.

In a surreal moment, the entire stadium chanted “thank you Ben” to their quarterback who is most likely going to retire at the end of the season.

While he spoke after the game, Roethlisberger, with almost a day to reflect has addressed his fans on social media

“My family and I are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received around last night’s game. We are truly grateful for every one of you,” the statement from Ben read.

The Steelers needs to beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday and need the Jaguars to beat the Colts for Pittsburgh to make the postseason.