ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso city officials take no action to protect damaged buildings in Duranguito

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKoNU_0dcnr5CS00

There won't be any weather- or fire-protection for damaged buildings inside the fenced off portions of Duranguito in the Union Plaza District for now.

The El Paso City Council voted to revisit the topic during the next council work session meeting on Jan. 18.

The item originally was on the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting, but when District 6 city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez asked city officials about an update on a plan to protect the buildings, City Attorney Karla Nieman and El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said no progress has been made.

On Nov. 9, the City Council unanimously voted to reinforce buildings that had holes punched in them by heavy machinery. The City Council also voted to direct Gonzalez to "hire a consultant and execute all contracts and amendments" to uncover:

  • The updated cost to the proposed Downtown arena.
  • The project concept.
  • Partnership opportunity guidelines, including public-private partnership specifications.

Gonzalez said because of the ongoing legal battle between the city and Max Grossman, alongside residents of the neighborhood, the city would have to have an agreement in place "to feel comfortable" to do anything regarding the buildings.

Nieman said that "we won't be touching the buildings until we have additional feedback from architects and engineers about how to how to proceed to move forward with doing what we need to do with the buildings."

Not everyone was happy with the lack of progress being made to secure the buildings.

"I want to say I'm really disappointed in the response from staff today," District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said during Tuesday's meeting. "We had a conversation (on Nov. 9) about what we could legally do, what we couldn't do, to secure the buildings, and we amended a motion to have staff go and discuss this when it came to securing them."

Annello said she wanted a plan to keep the people and the buildings in that neighborhood safe. Annello said it was embarrassing how the city's property looks right now.

In 2018, the city agreed to pay $11.6 million for 18 properties located within the existing arena footprint.

Annello said it felt as though the council was "being gaslit a little bit."

"We're not asking you to rebuild brick on these buildings," Annello said. "We're not asking you to even go in and put in support beams. We're asking that you go and board up a building like you do any other one in this city when it is posing a threat to our neighborhood."

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso City#City Attorney#Weather#The El Paso City Council#The City Council
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

515
Followers
450
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy