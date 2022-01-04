Betty White Cause of Death Revealed

Betty White’s cause of death has been revealed.

The rumor circulating was that her passing came as a result of a COVID booster shot, but in a statement, White’s agent Jeff Witjas ended that rumor.

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized.”,” said Witjas on the ugly rumor.

The legendary actress died a few weeks before her 100th birthday.