Auburn, AL

Live updates: Auburn basketball faces SEC road test at South Carolina

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
Auburn basketball's roaring start to the 2021-22 season didn't stop with the addition of its first SEC opponent: The Tigers jumped to an 18-1 lead against undefeated LSU last week en route to a 15-point win.

Now they will be tested against a South Carolina team that is back at full strength after playing COVID-depleted for much of the last month. Frank Martin's Gamecocks (9-3) are hungry for their own SEC-opening statement against No. 9 Auburn (12-1).

Follow along for live updates here as the Tigers hope to extend their nine-game winning streak at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network) at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

PEARL'S PLAYBOOK:The story behind Auburn basketball's high ball-screen play that led comeback at Saint Louis

OUR PICK:Scouting report, prediction: Auburn basketball begins road stretch at South Carolina

