Janet C. Samuels has announced her resignation as the receiver of the Harrisburg School District as of January 29. “I am honored to have had the privilege of serving the Harrisburg School District and I am extremely proud of the work completed since my appointment as receiver, especially in the area of the finance,” Samuels said in a release announcing her plans. “Although there is still much work to be done, I am confident the recently approved Amended Financial Recovery Plan now in place will serve as a framework to continue the positive trajectory of the district.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO