JewBoy Sub Shop

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Dinosaurs in the Castro is a bit hard to find (the entrance is actually on 16th Street and not Market Street, despite what your map app will tell you). But it’s worth the effort since this takeout-only operation has banh mi down to a science. Once you enter the counter-service Vietnamese sandwich spot that’s roughly the size of two elevators, you’ll have eight banh mis to choose from. What makes each sandwich standout are the delicious meat and vegetarian fillings, and the thick and fluffy bread rolls. Pickled carrots, daikon, and cucumber add the ideal crunch. We usually go for the grilled pork that has a nice hint of lemongrass, or the one with excellent xiu mai-style meatballs in it. There are optional add-ons like pate and avocado, but we’ve never had a reason to add them since the sandwiches are near-perfect as is. Also, don’t look past the fresh spring rolls—they’re some of the best in town. If you’re not in the Castro, Dinosaurs has other locations in SoMa, Lakeside, and Pacifica.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO