Brentwood, NY

JewBoy Sub Shop

By Raphael Brion
 1 day ago
From JewBoy Burgers comes JewBoy Sub Shop, a sandwich shop...

Salt & Time

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Day Drinking Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Lunch. If you’ve ever been in that classic Tuesday night dilemma of trying to decide between grilling some burgers in your backyard or going out for one (is that just us?), try mulling things over at Salt & Time. This spot on East 7th is equal parts butcher shop and restaurant, so either outcome ends with you and a delicious burger.
Trill Foods

Trill Foods is a reboot of chef/owner Nick Belloni’s wildly inventive Trill Taqueria that closed down last year. It’s now located at the newish Vacancy Brewing in South Austin. The tortillas are nixtamalized and handmade, and options for tacos vary from day-to-day, but might include lamb carnitas or chicken tinga that’s braised with chipotle and chili-crisp oil. There’s also masa fried chicken.
La Michoacana Paleteria

Contrary to what the neighborhood’s name implies, Little Havana is also one of the best places to get Mexican food in Miami, and options extend beyond taquerias. La Michoacana offers some of the best paletas in town. And we’re not talking about the ones stuffed with Nutella and bruleed with a miniature flame-thrower. La Michoacana serves up traditional Mexican-style popsicles in water-based (lighter) and milk-based (richer) options—and La Michoacana has a lot of options. The elote paleta—a popsicle made with milk and sweet corn—will make you rethink corn as being a savory-only thing. The tuna paleta made with water and cactus pear (tuna in Spanish) has a mild and fresh flavor that’s perfect on a hot day. The paleteria is located in a sort of Mexican variety store where you can pick up some basic ingredients as well as a limited selection of tacos and tortas. There are a few tables inside where you can enjoy your paletas, but there’s something satisfying about licking up a popsicle outside under the sun.
Dinosaurs

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Dinosaurs in the Castro is a bit hard to find (the entrance is actually on 16th Street and not Market Street, despite what your map app will tell you). But it’s worth the effort since this takeout-only operation has banh mi down to a science. Once you enter the counter-service Vietnamese sandwich spot that’s roughly the size of two elevators, you’ll have eight banh mis to choose from. What makes each sandwich standout are the delicious meat and vegetarian fillings, and the thick and fluffy bread rolls. Pickled carrots, daikon, and cucumber add the ideal crunch. We usually go for the grilled pork that has a nice hint of lemongrass, or the one with excellent xiu mai-style meatballs in it. There are optional add-ons like pate and avocado, but we’ve never had a reason to add them since the sandwiches are near-perfect as is. Also, don’t look past the fresh spring rolls—they’re some of the best in town. If you’re not in the Castro, Dinosaurs has other locations in SoMa, Lakeside, and Pacifica.
Brentwood, NY
Down North Pizza

Down North Pizza started as a pop-up where orders sold out quicker than a new Jordan 1 colorway. Now, they’ve got a permanent space where they not only have amazing pizza, but an amazing mission: to exclusively employ formerly incarcerated individuals. The square, Detroit-style pizza—specifically the What We Do pie—could be our eat-one-dish-for-the-rest-of-our-lives meal, and not just because of the Freeway reference. The mix of pepperoni, sausage, and banana peppers is both spicy and tangy, and with the honey chipotle glaze on top, each bite has a nice hint of smokiness to it. Their pizzas are a great takeout option for cold days where a thick pie will do more to keep you warm than your Flyers hoodie.
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

You’ll find Honey Moon Spirit Lounge in a renovated Craftsman bungalow on 34th Street in the Heritage neighborhood, just north of campus. It’s a very stylish restaurant/bar with an elaborate craft cocktail menu. On the food side of things, there are oysters, a cheese and charcuterie plate, duck confit with gnocchi, koji-aged steak, and duck fat-fried hot chicken.
Huda

Surrounded by places that all require reservations or hour-plus waits, Huda is something that Rittenhouse needed: somewhere to run in and grab a sandwich between saving the world at the office or window shopping on Walnut Street. But the location isn’t the only reason we keep telling everyone about this place—all eight sandwiches, served on homemade milk buns, have us murmuring “Hoo-dah” in our sleep.
Abby Jane Bakeshop

Abby Jane Bakeshop has access to some of the best flour that Texas has to offer, as they share a building in Dripping Springs with Barton Springs Mill that produces stone-milled heirloom grains. Abby Jane was previously the pastry chef at Dai Due, and at her bakeshop she’s making breads, pizza, sandwiches, and superlative pastries—like the Queen “P,” a Texas twist on a kouign amann with sticky pecan caramel.
Favorite Pizza

From the restaurant group behind spots like June’s, Elizabeth Street Cafe, and Swedish Hill comes Favorite Pizza on West 6th Street. It’s a NYC-style pizza place—complete with tons of New York Mets baseball memorabilia—serving whole pies, big slices, subs, beer, wine, and cocktails. You can also get the caesar salad and the tiramisu that they serve next door at their sister restaurant Sammie’s.
Izakaya By Yanaga

This Frankford Ave. spot is where you should come to catch up with some friends over some sushi and small plates from the very long menu. We always order their salmon rice crisp that’s layered with spicy salmon tartare and habanero pickles, and the mix works so well that we take shorter bites just to make it last longer. Another dish that we would consider writing a song about is their curry short rib bao which sandwiches nugget-sized chunks of beef covered in a cumin-heavy sauce.
5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat Between January 5th-9th

And just like that, it’s 2022. (Yes, that is a nod to whatever the f*ck is happening on the Sex And The City reboot.) Anyway, it’s a brand new year and that means we have 12 new months to get out there and eat/experience the best things this city has to offer. Yes, everyone is exhausted after the holidays, but we encourage you to power through it. Below you’ll find tons of restaurant reopenings, various pop-ups, and the return of the biggest food festival in LA.
Suya Suya

As soon as you walk through the door of this Northern Liberties West African spot, you’re met with the scent of steaming jollof rice, plantains fresh out of the pot, buttery cornbread muffins, and the sound of chicken sizzling on the grill. It’s a sensation that we can’t put a price on, but they have, and it’s notably affordable (the bowls are $13 or under and each comes with a side). Suya Suya is a comfortable counter-service place to grab a quick meal in between a night out at the bars nearby or before catching a train from the Spring Garden station.
Sor Ynez

Philly is known for many things, but great fish tacos aren’t one of them. However, this Kensington spot—which has a massive outdoor patio and rows of overhead lighting—serves some that we can’t get enough of. The breaded fluke is perfectly cooked and each bite into the taco drizzled with chipotle mayo makes us forget about a week of “I hope this email finds you well” messages. And even though finding Sor Ynez might be as hard as finding your car in PHL economy parking (it’s tucked in a massive lot next to a warehouse), the vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu is perfect for a Happy Hour or full dinner when you also want to sip on cocktails made with Mexican gin and corn-infused tequila.
El Merkury

Sequels can be hard to trust, so when El Merkury announced that they were opening a new spot in Reading Terminal Market, we wondered if the arched churro and pupusa magic would transfer. We’re happy to say that much like The Dark Knight, the second iteration does not disappoint. With an even smaller menu than the main hub (they only sell Honduran baleadas and Salvadoran pupusas, sides, and churros here), the warm grab-and-go pouches full of melty cheese, black beans with diced jalapeños, or pork keep us coming back. And even better, with street and lot parking near the market, we don’t have to struggle to find a spot near Rittenhouse Square.
Palace Cafe & Dairy

Palace Cafe & Dairy is reminiscent of the old-school Dairy Queens with concrete tables outside, except that Palace Cafe serves Cuban and Dominican food, too. Located right down the street from where the Marlins play, this is a great place to grab a traditional Dominican breakfast of mangu (mashed plantains) with fried salami and eggs (which they serve all day) or a proper Cuban sandwich. But we love the old-school, nostalgic ice cream here even more. You can enjoy a scoop of unnaturally green pistachio ice cream or Barbie Dream House pink strawberry ice cream. Or you can share a banana split with friends on one of those tiled concrete tables under Palace’s awning.
Huff & Puff BBQ

We suggest having a Thanksgiving-morning-light breakfast before coming to this barbecue restaurant in Midtown Village. You’ll want to be hungry enough for favorites like the Texas Reuben that stacks brisket, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, and then gets topped with a house-made Russian dressing. Plus, the extensive vegan menu features things like corn ribs, smoked watermelon, and plant-based mac and cheese, while most single servings come in under $20. When you combine all of that with the fact that Huff & Puff BBQ has a late-night menu (10pm-2am) every Friday and Saturday night, we finally have a go-to spot for brisket fries and a mound of onion rings when we want to forget about the latest Sixers loss.
Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

Our favorite poke in Seattle is actually about a dozen miles northwest of Downtown. This Hawaiian spot is located at a shopping center just outside downtown Edmonds, and their menu of seasoned and cubed fish has us giving up on making lunch at home ever again. From oyster-sauced salmon to spicy ahi soaked in shoyu and showered with flecks of togarashi, the marinades here are always on-point, especially when they start to seep through each grain of sushi rice underneath. Round out your bowl with tangy cucumber kimchi and a pile of mac salad that comes with ridged elbow noodles to catch every bit of mayo.
Juana Tamale

Some things we’ll never forget: waking up early in the morning to clean the house on Saturdays as children, the Phillies 2008 championship, and the first bite of the birria tacos and ramen from Juana Tamale. With mounds of queso, stewed beef, and green onions swimming throughout the consomme,...
Los Pinarenos Fruteria

Los Pinarenos is a Calle Ocho institution, and a classic Cuban-style fruit stand specializing in Caribbean produce, including many fruits and vegetables grown by the owners. Los Pinarenos is also the place to grab some of the freshest juices in Little Havana (just know that it’s cash only). Despite the fact that every restaurant in Little Havana has one of those giant orange squeezing machines, Los Pinarenos’ freshly squeezed orange juice is the best. However, don’t leave without getting the guarapo. The sugar cane is pressed to order, and if you think sugar cane juice is just sugar water, think again. Los Pinarenos’ guarapo is complex, a bit grassy, and even slightly creamy—it’s sugar in its most natural state.
Breadbelly

Perfect For: Breakfast Coffee & A Light Bite Lunch Serious Take-Out Operation. Like the side dishes at Thanksgiving dinner, sometimes it’s the supporting characters that make something great (looking at you, mashed potatoes). This idea also rings true at Breadbelly, a daytime bakery and cafe in the Richmond. Their kaya toast, topped with bright green squiggles of coconut pandan jam, has been a mainstay on our social media feeds since Breadbelly opened in 2018. And yes, toast this delicious deserves all the fame—but everything else, from the pastries to the sandwiches, is what also makes this place shine.
