ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ll find Honey Moon Spirit Lounge in a renovated Craftsman bungalow on 34th Street...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

Honey-garlic Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Honey-garlic Bacon Wrapped Shrimp – The ultimate last-minute appetizer recipe! These crisp and sticky treats are perfect for a crowd for a holiday party and sure to be requested every year by your family and friends. Make this for dinner!. Ingredients list for the Honey-garlic Bacon Wrapped Shrimp. 1lb...
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Holiday bourbon cocktails: Raise a toast to the American spirit

While many people have a preferred holiday cocktail, holiday bourbon cocktails could be a toast to the American spirit. Having been declared as the quintessential American liquor, both the bourbon belt and other locales showcase the craft. Although some people look to the higher end bourbons and covet those unicorn...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Oysters#Food Drink#Honey Moon Spirit Lounge#Craftsman
The Infatuation

18 Excellent Spots For Weekday Breakfasts

Weekday mornings in Seattle can be painful, even if you work from home. Some months, the sun wakes up later than you do, sometimes it’s wet and gray outside, rush hour traffic sucks, and the only shred of joy in your daily routine might come from a morning latte before descending into spreadsheets, meetings, emails, and meetings that could have totally been emails.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Paul Bar

Located in a strip mall north of the airport, Paul Bar/Food isn’t the most convenient dinner spot in town - particularly if you’re staying off Palm Canyon. But if you’re up for a drive, your reward will be one of the coolest dinner experiences in PS right now. And we say cool, we mean 1940s-Rat-Pack-era, slinking-across-the-bar-with-a-martini type cool. The dimly-lit space is tiny - it’s essentially one long bar and a few booths against the wall - giving the whole place an intimate, romantic vibe. Come here for some marinara-covered meatballs and a crisp wedge salad don’t be fazed if the bartender tells you about some crazy celebrity that just came in, and know you will likely stumble out a few hours later, having completely forgotten you’re in the middle of the desert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bebop Waffle Shop

Bebop Waffle Shop is, thankfully, a really great place for waffles. Their belgian-style wedges are fluffy and yeasty on the inside, with a golden crust that still stands up to maple syrup and their phenomenal salted cinnamon butter. Their breakfast sandwich, layered with a thick patty of egg, cheddar, bacon, and a zippy turmeric mustard aioli, is also a great morning meal route to take. Pair it with a cold brew banana smoothie or an iced mocha topped with Cocoa Puffs.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bootlegger Tiki

Palm Springs is home to several good tiki bars, but Bootlegger remains our favorite. The tiny bar in the Uptown Design District is actually located in the same space as the original Don The Beachcomber, and while it isn’t a speakeasy, per se, its side street entrance is certainly a bit hidden. Once you do find it though, you’ll be treated to a kitschy, intimate space (there are only four booths and a few chairs going along the bar), friendly bartenders, and of course, expertly-made tiki drinks. There’s no bad cocktail on the menu, but we love the Barbados Heat, which comes with three different kinds of rum, ginger and almond syrup, and bitters.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Dead Or Alive

For all the varying types of nightlife found in Palm Springs, a cool, laidback natural wine bar is somewhat hard to come by. That’s why Dead Or Alive is good to know about. Located south of downtown on Palm Canyon, this tiny bottle shop/bar is the kind of place you come to for a quick glass of minerally orange wine before dinner and end up canceling your reservation because you don’t want to leave. There’s a good sized bar inside, but the string-lit front patio is where you’ll usually find us hanging out, chatting up the owner, and making quick friends with everyone else drinking chilled red wine like it’s juice. There’s no formal food menu, but they usually have nightly snacks like trout dip and sometimes even oysters.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Burrito Express

Burrito Express is the best thing to happen to a parking lot since the parking lot was first invented. This spot on South Cloverdale in South Park exclusively serves Mexican breakfast from 7am-11am, and we’re huge fans. The tortillas are tightly wrapped like a swaddled newborn baby, the eggs have pristine curds without being overcooked or runny, and their salsas (get the smoky) have a tremendous acidity-to-spice ratio. You’re in great hands with anything involving their tangy chorizo, but the best burrito on the truck is their Sauced Pig, complete with pork bits simmered in salsa verde, perfectly-salted creamy pinto beans, tiny fried potato cubes, and the option to add cheese (do it). While they’re preparing your order, run across the street for a latte at Resistencia.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SF Restaurants With Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you’ve thought about stuffing a wool blanket in your tote bag or strapping a puffer coat to your bike rack before dining outdoors recently, you’re not alone. In this guide, we’re listing all of the spots with heat lamps that come to our attention so that you’ll know exactly where to have an outdoor dinner without your entire collection of Heattech.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Temple Pastries

This is a bakery that serves pastries that are so beautiful, you almost feel bad to take a bite and destroy the artful creations. To be clear, we said almost. If you’re looking for some protein, their breakfast sandwich is made with bacon, cheddar, and chives (or poblano, swiss, and mushroom) baked right into an egg patty and placed between halves of a tender wheat bun. We’d order that wheat bun by itself to eat simply with a pat of salted butter. And in terms of baked goods, it’s hard to go wrong with their jammy caramelized shallot croissant with nutty gruyere, an also-nutty pistachio schnecken, or just a handful of macarons.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

When we’re in the mood for a creamy bowl of grits, we head to Booker’s Restaurant & Bar in Cedar Park. They serve them three ways here–with shrimp, andouille sausage, or catfish. And since the Southern spot only serves brunch in the daytime, you can find us ordering the grainy breakfast go-to on a cold day, along with cheesecake french toast, fried chicken and waffles, a burger topped with cherry peppers and caramelized onions, or huevos rancheros.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

15 SF Restaurants To Order From On Caviar For New Year’s Eve

Staying in for New Year’s Eve can (and should) be as much fun as going out. Especially if you order from one of these spots on Caviar. Break out the good china (or at least don’t eat straight out of the container your food came in), put a fireworks video on the TV, and order up a celebratory spread. Bonus points for opening champagne and doing the whole thing in your pajamas.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

San Ho Won

The galbi at San Ho Won is less of a piece of meat and more of a gateway to epiphany-inducing euphoria. It’s thick, grilled over lychee charcoal, and so tender you could cut it with just a spoon. Everyone at your table will probably fall silent as they take their first bite of the double-cut beef short rib and reconsider everything they know about it. But getting this transformative BBQ isn’t the only reason to go to this upscale, contemporary Korean spot in the Mission. Every dish that hits the table, from the grilled corn with fat squiggles of honey butter to the bubbling kimchi-jjigae, is phenomenal. And it’ll take every ounce of self-control to avoid filling up on banchan alone, like housemade kimchi with a satisfying tingle and chilled chili tofu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Cenaduria

La Cenaduria gives off major “Live Laugh Love” energy with its wall decorations reminding us that life is all about family, friends, and sippin’ hot cacao. But tastes in interior decor aside, this Montebello cafe serves some tasty, straightforward Mexican comfort dishes, like crispy sopes with carne asada and a delicious egg-battered chile relleno. The pozole rojo also happens to be pretty good and comes in a dark red broth with plenty of dried chiles, oregano, and garlic coming through. While there’s a good amount of rendered fat in the broth as well, the soup’s pork isn’t too rich and comes as big chunks floating around tons of chewy hominy. We should also mention their homemade tortillas that should 100% make a guest appearance in your pozole-related endeavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup

When your large hot stone bowl of kalbijjim arrives at Daeho, your server will take approximately 53 seconds to erratically blowtorch the shredded cheese on top until it resembles a gooey mound of fire-roasted marshmallow. You’ll capture the dramatic tableside presentation on your phone, but you won’t be the first—their bubbling braised beef dish has achieved nano influencer levels of power. It’s also, mostly, worth the hype.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

13 SF Restaurants Offering New Year’s Specials

Somehow, we blinked, and the VR simulation that was 2021 has come to an end. If you’re looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, how about some truffle tartlets or a prix fixe menu involving caviar and champagne? Lucky for you, it’s all here in this guide. Here are 13 SF restaurants with specials to help you celebrate New Year’s.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Sushi Restaurants In Chicago

It’s easy to pick a fight with friends in Chicago about the best tacos, burgers, or pizza in the city. But best sushi? That’s an entirely different debate. Ask for the ten best sushi joints, and you’ll get 25 different answers. And then there’s the price to consider—because sometimes you just can’t drop $150 on a Wednesday night yellowtail nigiri outing. So what affordable places are actually great? And which expensive spots are worth the price of admission? We’ve got the answers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Lawrence Fish Market

You won’t find a better spot than Lawrence Fish Market in Albany Park for an affordable sushi feast. This seafood market has been around for over 40 years, and has an incredibly long menu filled with delicious (and reasonably priced) nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and trays. Many pieces are less than $2 and most rolls are $3-$7. Just know that it’s cash-only and they only do takeout. So make sure you stop by an ATM beforehand and clear some room on your kitchen counter for the 5,000 pieces of fish you’re about to consume.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
762
Followers
4K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy