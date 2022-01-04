ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Break in 25-year-old murder case

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice identified a suspect in a 1995 cold case...

www.fox5atlanta.com

kfgo.com

Woman pleads guilty to locking son in cold garage, 8-year-old died

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the death of her eight-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin was accused of locking the boy in a cold garage overnight three years ago. The temperature was below zero and the child died. A few months...
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Two charged with murder, accused of providing drugs in woman's overdose death

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Two men have been charged in the May 2020 overdose death of a 30-year-old Carteret County woman. Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Norman, 34, of Gloucester and Willis Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake of eastern Carteret County.
BEAUFORT, NC
abcnews4.com

Charges dropped in disappearance of 1-year-old child in 2016

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two men in what authorities said was the death of a 1-year-old child who has not been seen in more than six years. The child's mother's boyfriend, Travis Jones, had been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said he...
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
TheDailyBeast

Man Held Woman Captive for Weeks Demanding She ‘Love Him or Be Killed’: Police

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
850wftl.com

Mother arrested after stabbing children to death

A 37-year-old mother of two is now facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed both of her children to death. Claudia Camacho Duenas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on December 30th after neighbors contacted police after witnessing her stabbing her children. According to the report, Duenas repeatedly...
