Easy Tiger - East

Located in a strip mall north of the airport, Paul Bar/Food isn’t the most convenient dinner spot in town - particularly if you’re staying off Palm Canyon. But if you’re up for a drive, your reward will be one of the coolest dinner experiences in PS right now. And we say cool, we mean 1940s-Rat-Pack-era, slinking-across-the-bar-with-a-martini type cool. The dimly-lit space is tiny - it’s essentially one long bar and a few booths against the wall - giving the whole place an intimate, romantic vibe. Come here for some marinara-covered meatballs and a crisp wedge salad don’t be fazed if the bartender tells you about some crazy celebrity that just came in, and know you will likely stumble out a few hours later, having completely forgotten you’re in the middle of the desert.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO