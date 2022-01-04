Final people rescued from I-95 in Fredericksburg, lanes reopened in both direction

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday that there were no longer any people stuck on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.

Drivers were stuck on I-95 for upwards of 12 hours, with many sitting in their cars overnight in the freezing weather.

The latest VDOT update stated that less than 20 vehicles were left on the interstate. The cars were towed and then snow plows were used to remove all snow and ice from the interstate. VDOT said it took multiple passes with snow plows and motorgraders to reopen the roads.

After the snow removal the stretch of interstate between Caroline County and Prince William County was fully reopened. VDOT announced that I-95 was open again at 8:25 p.m.

According to a release from VDOT, the interstate is still “hazardous” in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

Drivers stuck on I-95 between exit 104 to Route 207 in Caroline County and exit 152 to Dumfries in Prince William County started to be directed off the interstate on Tuesday morning. This came after many drivers were stuck in their cars overnight.

Now that the interstate is reopened, VDOT is continuing to work on clearing primary and secondary roads.

