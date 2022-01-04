ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas physicians monitor flu, COVID dual infections after 1st confirmed case

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV9Tn_0dcnq2W400

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After officials with the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston confirmed Monday its first co-infection case of COVID-19 and influenza, health providers in Austin are monitoring the situation in Central Texas as flu season nears its peak.

Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist in chief at Texas Children’s, said Monday a child contracted a co-infection case and is now recovering at home and should be fine. This follows overseas reports of the first confirmed co-infection case appearing in Israel last week.

RELATED: Omicron shatters 3 records at Texas Children’s Hospital

Dr. Matthew Robinson serves as medical director of infectious diseases at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. He said while data is limited on co-infection cases due to more recent emergences, the respiratory nature of both illnesses is one to elicit caution.

“I haven’t seen a case that’s certainly been confirmed,” he said. “These are two respiratory viruses, and will, to some degree, compete with one another for sort of dominance in a patient.”

In severe circumstances, both COVID-19 and flu can lead to pneumonia and respiratory failure. Similarly, there are overlaps in high-risk populations most vulnerable for contracting and developing severe illness, Robinson said.

For the flu, the most vulnerable communities are older adults and young children, as well as those who have underlying lung and heart conditions or who are immunocompromised. Similarly with COVID-19 cases, older adults, those with compromised immune systems and pregnant people have traditionally been more vulnerable, but otherwise healthy populations have also been impacted.

“There’s a lot of overlap here in terms of the two viruses and who might be most susceptible to significant disease with either or both,” he added.

RELATED: What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

The flu season 2021-22 has remained fairly quiet compared to years past, Robinson said, likely due to vaccinations and COVID-19-related safety measures, like masking and social distancing. Flu cases tend to peak during the January and February time frame, he said, which is why these next few weeks will be telling.

As for preventive measures people can take, Robinson stressed the importance of both the flu and COVID vaccines, as well as people seeking out COVID boosters once eligible. Masking, frequent handwashing and social distancing are all practices that can help lower transmission rates.

“There’s a lot of overlap in terms of transmission and avoidance of both of these,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Morgan Shadden
1d ago

I had flu type A and covid last November and so did my son this isn't the first. No one was even testing for flu last year because it was "non-existent".

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Austin, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Austin, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Influenza#Respiratory Disease#Physicians#Texas Children#Omicron
KXAN

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

Which masks work best against omicron variant

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy