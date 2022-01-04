ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Primary deadline for 2022 elections approaching

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TXfk_0dcnpsr200

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Preparation for 2022 elections is already underway in the Mountain State.

The period to file to run for office in a primary elections will run from January 10-29, 2022.
The deadline applies to statewide and local races.

Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk said people interested in running for local office should file with their local county clerk’s office and the Secretary of State’s Office for statewide races.

There are a few qualifications needed to run for office. You must be a registered voter and live in the area you are running in. If you are running for a local race like County Commission or Board of Education, Loudermilk said you need to make sure you know which district you live and run in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Greenbrier County in final stages of redistricting process

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Months of deliberation and designing maps are finally coming to a conclusion in Greenbrier County. The County Commission approved a new voting precinct map for the 2022 elections on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The redesign is a result of the 2020 Census and new districts designed by the West Virginia State […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
WVNS

Mercer County man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man faces multiple charges after he reportedly pulled a knife and fought with police officers and first responders. According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, officers were called to Walgreens on Stafford Drive in Princeton to help Percy Woody, of Princeton, who witnesses said was stumbling […]
PRINCETON, WV
lambcountyleadernews.com

2 Contested races in Republican Party Primary Election

Two local contested races have candidates on the ballot for the March 1, 2022 Republican Party Primary elections for Lamb County offices. Numerous other candidates are seeking national and state representative positions on that ballot also. Registration deadline. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, is the last day to get registered to...
LAMB COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#County Commission#Board Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
kentuckytoday.com

Friday deadline to switch party to be eligible for May primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The deadline is rapidly approaching for voters in Kentucky to update their political party registration to be eligible to vote in their new party’s primary election on May 17, 2022. Secretary of State Michael Adams says the deadline to switch party affiliation is coming...
FRANKFORT, KY
loudounnow.com

Vaccine Mandate Deadline Approaching, Resignations in Leesburg Continue

With one week remaining to comply with the Town of Leesburg’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, resignations of town employees and board and commission members have continued. According to Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett, the number of resignations from the Leesburg Police Department now stands at nine, up from seven just a few weeks ago. That department represents the largest number of resignations since the Town Council voted Oct. 12 to impose the mandate, with the deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 11.
LEESBURG, VA
smithcountyinsider.com

Petitions for County Elections Now Available; Primaries Added for School Board

More changes are coming to the local county elections for Smith County Offices next year, with the addition of the school board elections to the Republican and Democratic primaries scheduled for May 3, 2021. Before the current calls for primaries, all candidates for county offices qualified and ran as an independent candidate. Many have questioned the benefit and necessity of having primaries for local offices. The added primaries will cost the county additional money, and all elected officials have a responsibility to fulfill their duties to all residents regardless of political affiliation.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania elections chief warns lawmakers about deadlines

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top statewide elections official warned legislative leaders that delays in drawing new General Assembly district lines may require them to push back next year’s spring primary election. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid told the floor leaders Tuesday for both parties in the two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foodcontessa.com

Saint Joseph County Democrats Propose 3 ‘Contingency’ Maps as Deadline Approaches

In the town of SOUTH BEND Democrats on the St. Joseph County Council are scrambling to get new district maps approved before this week’s deadline. According to the proposal, there are three “contingency” plans for how each county district would be drawn if the all-Republican Board of Commissioners decides to challenge the recently approved maps.
POLITICS
lewiscountyherald.com

Friday is last day to change party registration for primary election

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 17, 2022, primary election. “If you are currently a registered voter and want to vote in a political...
ELECTIONS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election year dawning with primary date in flux

BOSTON — Over the past decade, Massachusetts has developed a pre-election tradition: moving up the state primary date. State law calls for primary elections to be held seven weeks before the November general unless that date conflicts with a religious holiday. Under such a timeline, next year’s primary would land on Sept. 20.
BOSTON, MA
thedallasnews.net

Lawsuit could delay Texas' March 1 primary election

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last...
TEXAS STATE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Filing period opens for primary election

GREENFIELD – The filing period for 2022 elections is now open, with candidates having until February 4 to declare their intention to run in the primary election of a major party. Those interested in running can file paperwork at the county Election Office, located on the second floor of the Hancock County Courthouse.
GREENFIELD, IN
azpm.org

Deadline expires for Arizona to update election procedures manual

Postal bins with tags for ballots in the 2020 general election. Arizona's election procedures manual is a dry read numbering hundreds of pages. But it is important, detailing exactly how county election officials across the state should manage the voting process from start to finish, right down to the color of pen that election workers can use when counting ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy