Waldron, AR

Tyson Foods to donate nearly 270,000 meals and water to Waldron community

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced that it will distribute approximately 2,000 cases of water and over 65,000 pounds of protein in Waldron, Arkansas on Wednesday, January 5, in response to a water line break.

All Waldron residents are welcome. The distribution will begin at 8 a.m. with volunteers from the community distributing cases of water and a variety of poultry products.

The city of Waldron is experiencing water shortages and is under a boil order due to a water line break.

The event will take place at Waldron High School, 1560 W. 6th St. in Waldron.

LIFESTYLE
