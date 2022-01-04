ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sammie’s

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
From the restaurant group behind spots like Clark’s and Jeffrey’s comes their newest project....

Related
The Infatuation

Orilla Bar & Grill

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Outdoor/Patio Situation. There is a version of South Beach that lives in most people’s heads. It’s wearing a silky shirt and casually balancing a martini between its fingers. It arrived in a very expensive car and will leave in a different but equally expensive car to go to some party on a yacht. It is, for lack of a better word, sexy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Evi’s Bäckerei

Located at the corner of Bergen and Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights, Evi’s Bäckerei is a new Austrian-influenced bakery from the team behind nearby Olmsted and Maison Yaki. For now, they’re only open Thursday-Sunday from 8am-4pm, and no matter when you go, there’ll probably be a line. But as long as you don’t mind waiting for a few minutes with all the neighborhood Goldendoodles also sitting patiently, there’s a huge range of breads and pastries you can and should try. The options rotate, but you can expect everything from bacon and onion-topped focaccia and a ham and cheese pretzel twist to extra-thick strawberry sriracha donuts and miniature eggnog bundt cakes. Whatever you do, make sure to grab a maple cruller and a loaf of red sauerkraut sourdough if they’re available—they’re the two best things we’ve tried so far.
BERGEN, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Pozole In LA

Once December 1st rolls around (or it finally dips below 70ºF), Mexican families can officially ring in the heavily-anticipated pozole season. This hearty meat and hominy stew is a national tradition in Mexico and a dish that’s closely associated with wintertime and the Christmas season. Pozole can come in white, green, and red variations, each with its own unique flavors from its respective fat content, chiles, tomatillos, and choice of protein. Besides being super fragrant and full of exciting textures from its slow-cooked meat and nixtamalized corn, pozole just feels like a warm hug during those “bone-chilling” winter nights in LA.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz

Opened by the legendary American trumpet player, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill is anything but low-key. As soon as you enter the Bel-Air spot (from the parking lot filled with Aston Martins and Porsches), you’ll be greeted by a glittering ballroom and the live jazz band upfront. People are wearing suits, jackets, and dresses they found in the “evening wear” section at Neiman Marcus, and everything–from the steak to the calamari to the complimentary ice cream scoop they’ll give if they know it’s your birthday–tastes perfectly acceptable, sometimes even good. Be prepared to spend money and have fun.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Cozy Holiday Meal In LA, According To Masego

The holidays can feel chaotic—there are travel plans to make, presents to buy, and nosy relatives who ignore social cues and ask the most invasive questions on earth during dinner. But as Masego, a Jamaican-American rapper/singer/musician/comedian/DJ/saxophone player (known for his sultry smooth spin on R&B, hip hop, and jazz music), understands—it doesn’t have to be this way. “As a recording artist, my schedule gets really crazy,” he explains. “So I always make sure to slow down during the holidays and spend time with my family and friends. And food is always at the center of those gatherings.”
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Izakaya By Yanaga

This Frankford Ave. spot is where you should come to catch up with some friends over some sushi and small plates from the very long menu. We always order their salmon rice crisp that’s layered with spicy salmon tartare and habanero pickles, and the mix works so well that we take shorter bites just to make it last longer. Another dish that we would consider writing a song about is their curry short rib bao which sandwiches nugget-sized chunks of beef covered in a cumin-heavy sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

Our favorite poke in Seattle is actually about a dozen miles northwest of Downtown. This Hawaiian spot is located at a shopping center just outside downtown Edmonds, and their menu of seasoned and cubed fish has us giving up on making lunch at home ever again. From oyster-sauced salmon to spicy ahi soaked in shoyu and showered with flecks of togarashi, the marinades here are always on-point, especially when they start to seep through each grain of sushi rice underneath. Round out your bowl with tangy cucumber kimchi and a pile of mac salad that comes with ridged elbow noodles to catch every bit of mayo.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Where To Drink When It’s Rainy In LA

If you’re reading this, it’s probably going to rain (or is already raining) in LA. While any precipitation is a welcome relief to what’s been another very dry winter, we all know what happens when this city experiences even five minutes of the wet stuff. Common sense vanishes, traffic laws are thrown out, and every side street instantly transforms into Class 5 white-water rapids. And that’s exactly why you need these reliable, cozy bars where you can decompress and wait out the storm.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

San Ho Won

The galbi at San Ho Won is less of a piece of meat and more of a gateway to epiphany-inducing euphoria. It’s thick, grilled over lychee charcoal, and so tender you could cut it with just a spoon. Everyone at your table will probably fall silent as they take their first bite of the double-cut beef short rib and reconsider everything they know about it. But getting this transformative BBQ isn’t the only reason to go to this upscale, contemporary Korean spot in the Mission. Every dish that hits the table, from the grilled corn with fat squiggles of honey butter to the bubbling kimchi-jjigae, is phenomenal. And it’ll take every ounce of self-control to avoid filling up on banchan alone, like housemade kimchi with a satisfying tingle and chilled chili tofu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hook & Master

The last time we stopped by Hook & Master on 2nd Street, it was filled with Union superfans, a few stragglers from the after-work crowd, and a couple talking about why they retired in Philly–we guess they never heard of the PPA. But we’re not surprised about how busy it is, as they have a few dishes that make us feel as good as those times when the conductor skips our SEPTA Key on the regional rail.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

When we’re in the mood for a creamy bowl of grits, we head to Booker’s Restaurant & Bar in Cedar Park. They serve them three ways here–with shrimp, andouille sausage, or catfish. And since the Southern spot only serves brunch in the daytime, you can find us ordering the grainy breakfast go-to on a cold day, along with cheesecake french toast, fried chicken and waffles, a burger topped with cherry peppers and caramelized onions, or huevos rancheros.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Places To Eat & Drink In Palm Springs

Every decent city in America has its nearby escape. New York has the Hamptons and Jersey Shore, and Chicago has, well, Wisconsin. And Los Angeles? We get Palm Springs – only the best escape destination in the entire country. When a town takes sitting by the pool and getting hammered as seriously as Palm Springs does, there’s little to complain about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat Between January 5th-9th

And just like that, it’s 2022. (Yes, that is a nod to whatever the f*ck is happening on the Sex And The City reboot.) Anyway, it’s a brand new year and that means we have 12 new months to get out there and eat/experience the best things this city has to offer. Yes, everyone is exhausted after the holidays, but we encourage you to power through it. Below you’ll find tons of restaurant reopenings, various pop-ups, and the return of the biggest food festival in LA.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bootlegger Tiki

Palm Springs is home to several good tiki bars, but Bootlegger remains our favorite. The tiny bar in the Uptown Design District is actually located in the same space as the original Don The Beachcomber, and while it isn’t a speakeasy, per se, its side street entrance is certainly a bit hidden. Once you do find it though, you’ll be treated to a kitschy, intimate space (there are only four booths and a few chairs going along the bar), friendly bartenders, and of course, expertly-made tiki drinks. There’s no bad cocktail on the menu, but we love the Barbados Heat, which comes with three different kinds of rum, ginger and almond syrup, and bitters.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Burrito Express

Burrito Express is the best thing to happen to a parking lot since the parking lot was first invented. This spot on South Cloverdale in South Park exclusively serves Mexican breakfast from 7am-11am, and we’re huge fans. The tortillas are tightly wrapped like a swaddled newborn baby, the eggs have pristine curds without being overcooked or runny, and their salsas (get the smoky) have a tremendous acidity-to-spice ratio. You’re in great hands with anything involving their tangy chorizo, but the best burrito on the truck is their Sauced Pig, complete with pork bits simmered in salsa verde, perfectly-salted creamy pinto beans, tiny fried potato cubes, and the option to add cheese (do it). While they’re preparing your order, run across the street for a latte at Resistencia.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SF Restaurants With Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you’ve thought about stuffing a wool blanket in your tote bag or strapping a puffer coat to your bike rack before dining outdoors recently, you’re not alone. In this guide, we’re listing all of the spots with heat lamps that come to our attention so that you’ll know exactly where to have an outdoor dinner without your entire collection of Heattech.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dead Or Alive

For all the varying types of nightlife found in Palm Springs, a cool, laidback natural wine bar is somewhat hard to come by. That’s why Dead Or Alive is good to know about. Located south of downtown on Palm Canyon, this tiny bottle shop/bar is the kind of place you come to for a quick glass of minerally orange wine before dinner and end up canceling your reservation because you don’t want to leave. There’s a good sized bar inside, but the string-lit front patio is where you’ll usually find us hanging out, chatting up the owner, and making quick friends with everyone else drinking chilled red wine like it’s juice. There’s no formal food menu, but they usually have nightly snacks like trout dip and sometimes even oysters.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bebop Waffle Shop

Bebop Waffle Shop is, thankfully, a really great place for waffles. Their belgian-style wedges are fluffy and yeasty on the inside, with a golden crust that still stands up to maple syrup and their phenomenal salted cinnamon butter. Their breakfast sandwich, layered with a thick patty of egg, cheddar, bacon, and a zippy turmeric mustard aioli, is also a great morning meal route to take. Pair it with a cold brew banana smoothie or an iced mocha topped with Cocoa Puffs.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Quadz

The row of bars going along E. Arenas Rd. is the center of Palm Springs’ queer nightlife, and at its core sits Quadz. This musical theater video bar isn’t just our favorite place to drink in Palm Springs, it’s one of our favorite bars in the entire world. It’s a place where visiting 25-year-olds and locals who remember when it used to be called Spurline come together nightly to drink dirt cheap cocktails and sing-along to some of the most iconic musical theater moments in history. Even if Barbra Streisand belting “Don’t Rain On My Parade” or Jennifer Holliday’s 1982 Tony Awards performance are unknown entities to you, by the end of night, you’ll be a trained expert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Middle Child Clubhouse

It’s not every day that we walk into a place with a pool table in the middle of the dining room, people sipping on smoked beet and mezcal cocktails, and a massive poster of Princess Diana in an Eagles jacket hanging on the wall. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Middle Child Clubhouse in Fishtown. When it’s early, we get their plump breakfast sandwich that’s layered with golden eggs, juicy corned beef, and cheddar, and is so good that it may forever replace the standard BEC as our go-to breakfast sandwich. And dinner includes things like a chicken milanese that's the size of a racked billiard balls setup, a burger, and an exceptional plate of mussels.
RESTAURANTS
