Baptist Health doctor discusses the omicron variant as it continues to set COVID-19 records in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concerns are ramping up as COVID-19 cases are breaking case records in Arkansas.
Dr. Amanda Novack of Baptist Health was able to talk with Mallory Brooks on Tuesday about what the outlook is currently in combatting the omicron variant and what Arkansans can do in advance to make sure the testing process can go quickly as lines continue to grow.
