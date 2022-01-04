ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Stonecrest looking for new mayor after Jason Lary's resignation

CBS Atlanta

Stonecrest Mayor To Resign Before Federal Court Hearing On Fraud Case

STONECREST, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary announced his plans to resign as an ongoing controversy over federal fraud charges against him continues. Lary made the announcement near the end of a 45-minute long State of the City address on Tuesday. “As of tomorrow, which is January 5th, at 10 a.m., effective, I will resign, and have resigned, as the Mayor of the City of Stonecrest. I ask that you all measure me by the whole story. I did the best that I could do with what we had in place,” he said. Lary ended his speech with...
ithaca.com

Svante Myrick resigns as mayor

ITHACA, NY -- Mayor Svante Myrick has resigned from his position. He has accepted a position as executive director for People for the American Way and will begin in February. The Feb. 2 Common Council meeting will be his last, and Alderperson Laura Lewis will take over as acting mayor. Alderperson Ducson Nguyen will be the alternate acting mayor. Voters will choose a new mayor in the November election.
ITHACA, NY
Olympian

Entire fire department resigns over dispute with mayor in Washington city

An entire fire department in Washington resigned at the beginning of the year after citing numerous complaints toward their city’s mayor. The 12 members of the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Association will no longer serve the Cosmopolis community after they put in their resignations starting Jan. 1, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
WASHINGTON STATE
abcnews4.com

New mayor inaugurated for South Carolina's capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's capital city officially has a new mayor. Daniel Rickenmann was inaugurated Tuesday as Columbia's mayor. Rickenmann pledged to work on reducing taxes and streamlining city government. He says he also wants to increase home ownership and create generational wealth and keep communities safe.
COLUMBIA, SC
midutahradio.com

Richfield’s New Mayor and City Council Members Sworn In

The city of Richfield officially has a new Mayor and two new City Council members. In a ceremony held at the Richfield City offices on Jan. 3, Judge McIff swore in new Richfield City Mayor Bryan Burrows. He took the place of Dave Ogden who had served in the role for the last eight years.
RICHFIELD, UT
wtmj.com

BREAKING: Mayor Barrett resigns

Mayor Tom Barrett will resign at 5pm Wednesday, the mayor announced during a news conference Wednesday morning. The mayor will become the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.
POLITICS
WISN

After 17 years in office, Tom Barrett resigns as Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — After 17 years leading Milwaukee city government, Mayor Tom Barrett has resigned his office. He left City Hall just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. "It's obviously sometimes a surreal experience as you're leaving a job that you love so much, but I can honestly tell you this is the hardest job I've ever had in my life and it's the most rewarding job I've ever had in my life and I'm leaving this job with optimism for this city," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Shreveport Times | The Times

Bossier City mayor pushes back on SporTran's new route. Says city council was not consulted.

Bossier City Mayors' office released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to Tuesday's announcement of SporTran's new bus route in South Bossier. Mayor Tommy Chandler said, "we were not provided with any proposal for the approval of the route. Neither my administration nor the city council have approved any such new route. It is also my understanding that Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was not consulted before SporTran placed signs along the alleged new route which includes at least one state highway."
BOSSIER CITY, LA

