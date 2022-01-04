City of Stonecrest looking for new mayor after Jason Lary's resignation

STONECREST, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary announced his plans to resign as an ongoing controversy over federal fraud charges against him continues. Lary made the announcement near the end of a 45-minute long State of the City address on Tuesday. “As of tomorrow, which is January 5th, at 10 a.m., effective, I will resign, and have resigned, as the Mayor of the City of Stonecrest. I ask that you all measure me by the whole story. I did the best that I could do with what we had in place,” he said. Lary ended his speech with...

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO