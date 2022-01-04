ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Abby Jane Bakeshop

By Raphael Brion
 1 day ago
Abby Jane Bakeshop has access to some of the best flour that Texas has to offer,...

Salt & Time

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Day Drinking Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Lunch. If you’ve ever been in that classic Tuesday night dilemma of trying to decide between grilling some burgers in your backyard or going out for one (is that just us?), try mulling things over at Salt & Time. This spot on East 7th is equal parts butcher shop and restaurant, so either outcome ends with you and a delicious burger.
FOOD & DRINKS
Trill Foods

Trill Foods is a reboot of chef/owner Nick Belloni’s wildly inventive Trill Taqueria that closed down last year. It’s now located at the newish Vacancy Brewing in South Austin. The tortillas are nixtamalized and handmade, and options for tacos vary from day-to-day, but might include lamb carnitas or chicken tinga that’s braised with chipotle and chili-crisp oil. There’s also masa fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
Saddle Up

Inspired by Texas icehouses, Saddle Up is a neighborhood market and beer garden housed in a vintage bungalow in East Austin from the people behind the excellent barbecue trailer Micklethwait Craft Meats. Conveniently, it’s right next door, so during the day you can get lunch from Micklethwait, and at night you can get dinner from their Taco Bronco trailer. Saddle Up serves as kind of a convenience store, selling all sorts of Texas essentials, including six packs of beer, bottles of wine, coffee, pastries (including kolaches), soft-serve, grab-and-go sandwiches, and Micklethwait’s legendary bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
Suya Suya

As soon as you walk through the door of this Northern Liberties West African spot, you’re met with the scent of steaming jollof rice, plantains fresh out of the pot, buttery cornbread muffins, and the sound of chicken sizzling on the grill. It’s a sensation that we can’t put a price on, but they have, and it’s notably affordable (the bowls are $13 or under and each comes with a side). Suya Suya is a comfortable counter-service place to grab a quick meal in between a night out at the bars nearby or before catching a train from the Spring Garden station.
RESTAURANTS
tulsapeople.com

A coffee with: Abby Kurin

It’s an unseasonably warm morning in December, but that doesn’t stop Abby Kurin from enjoying her steaming oatmilk latte with cinnamon. She’s poured it into her insulated pink cup as she sits inside Topeca Coffee, 100 E. Second St. Kurin is executive director of the Tulsa Office...
TULSA, OK
La Michoacana Paleteria

Contrary to what the neighborhood’s name implies, Little Havana is also one of the best places to get Mexican food in Miami, and options extend beyond taquerias. La Michoacana offers some of the best paletas in town. And we’re not talking about the ones stuffed with Nutella and bruleed with a miniature flame-thrower. La Michoacana serves up traditional Mexican-style popsicles in water-based (lighter) and milk-based (richer) options—and La Michoacana has a lot of options. The elote paleta—a popsicle made with milk and sweet corn—will make you rethink corn as being a savory-only thing. The tuna paleta made with water and cactus pear (tuna in Spanish) has a mild and fresh flavor that’s perfect on a hot day. The paleteria is located in a sort of Mexican variety store where you can pick up some basic ingredients as well as a limited selection of tacos and tortas. There are a few tables inside where you can enjoy your paletas, but there’s something satisfying about licking up a popsicle outside under the sun.
RESTAURANTS
Breadbelly

Perfect For: Breakfast Coffee & A Light Bite Lunch Serious Take-Out Operation. Like the side dishes at Thanksgiving dinner, sometimes it’s the supporting characters that make something great (looking at you, mashed potatoes). This idea also rings true at Breadbelly, a daytime bakery and cafe in the Richmond. Their kaya toast, topped with bright green squiggles of coconut pandan jam, has been a mainstay on our social media feeds since Breadbelly opened in 2018. And yes, toast this delicious deserves all the fame—but everything else, from the pastries to the sandwiches, is what also makes this place shine.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Little Bat

Little Bat is one of those bars that has got that whole modern-Hemingway thing going on. You know, old books lining the shelves, little leather stools, an aura of casual debauchery that can quite quickly descend into actual debauchery thanks to their signature rum punch. A no-brainer for one last drink or dimly-lit birthday drinks, they’re open until 1am most nights and the classic cocktails here really are great. Drink several, briefly contemplate stealing the profound portrait of a Jack Russell by the entrance, then prepare for the inevitable Little Bat hangover. Trust us, the sore head is worth it.
RESTAURANTS
JewBoy Sub Shop

From JewBoy Burgers comes JewBoy Sub Shop, a sandwich shop in Brentwood that’s “inspired by both Border and Reform Jewish Culture.” Which means sandwiches like carne asada with hatch green chiles and a chicken schnitzel parm. There’s also a big patio.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Austin’s New Restaurant And Bar Openings

Keeping track of every brand new restaurant and bar in Austin is enough to make you a little dizzy. Which is why we put together this guide to all the new restaurants and bars that seem like they have the most potential. Although keep in mind, for the ones we haven’t tried, we make no promises. Go forth and be a pioneer.
AUSTIN, TX
Dinosaurs

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Dinosaurs in the Castro is a bit hard to find (the entrance is actually on 16th Street and not Market Street, despite what your map app will tell you). But it’s worth the effort since this takeout-only operation has banh mi down to a science. Once you enter the counter-service Vietnamese sandwich spot that’s roughly the size of two elevators, you’ll have eight banh mis to choose from. What makes each sandwich standout are the delicious meat and vegetarian fillings, and the thick and fluffy bread rolls. Pickled carrots, daikon, and cucumber add the ideal crunch. We usually go for the grilled pork that has a nice hint of lemongrass, or the one with excellent xiu mai-style meatballs in it. There are optional add-ons like pate and avocado, but we’ve never had a reason to add them since the sandwiches are near-perfect as is. Also, don’t look past the fresh spring rolls—they’re some of the best in town. If you’re not in the Castro, Dinosaurs has other locations in SoMa, Lakeside, and Pacifica.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

Our favorite poke in Seattle is actually about a dozen miles northwest of Downtown. This Hawaiian spot is located at a shopping center just outside downtown Edmonds, and their menu of seasoned and cubed fish has us giving up on making lunch at home ever again. From oyster-sauced salmon to spicy ahi soaked in shoyu and showered with flecks of togarashi, the marinades here are always on-point, especially when they start to seep through each grain of sushi rice underneath. Round out your bowl with tangy cucumber kimchi and a pile of mac salad that comes with ridged elbow noodles to catch every bit of mayo.
FOOD & DRINKS
Juana Tamale

Some things we’ll never forget: waking up early in the morning to clean the house on Saturdays as children, the Phillies 2008 championship, and the first bite of the birria tacos and ramen from Juana Tamale. With mounds of queso, stewed beef, and green onions swimming throughout the consomme,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Where To Drink When It’s Rainy In LA

If you’re reading this, it’s probably going to rain (or is already raining) in LA. While any precipitation is a welcome relief to what’s been another very dry winter, we all know what happens when this city experiences even five minutes of the wet stuff. Common sense vanishes, traffic laws are thrown out, and every side street instantly transforms into Class 5 white-water rapids. And that’s exactly why you need these reliable, cozy bars where you can decompress and wait out the storm.
FOOD & DRINKS
Temple Pastries

This is a bakery that serves pastries that are so beautiful, you almost feel bad to take a bite and destroy the artful creations. To be clear, we said almost. If you’re looking for some protein, their breakfast sandwich is made with bacon, cheddar, and chives (or poblano, swiss, and mushroom) baked right into an egg patty and placed between halves of a tender wheat bun. We’d order that wheat bun by itself to eat simply with a pat of salted butter. And in terms of baked goods, it’s hard to go wrong with their jammy caramelized shallot croissant with nutty gruyere, an also-nutty pistachio schnecken, or just a handful of macarons.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos

Porkchop & Co. is now Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos, and if you’re a Libra or just struggle with indecision, getting breakfast here is a great way to work through that and eat something fantastic in the process. The name says it all—they serve bagels and burritos, but these are certainly some excellent bagels and burritos. The bagels have a great doughy chew, a crackly crust, and are perfect vehicles for lox and globs of black truffle cream cheese. The burritos are loaded with big chunks of roasted potatoes and other things, like celery root “al pastor” and maitake mushrooms. And while we know that it’s not called “Rachel’s Bagels, Burritos, & Biscuits,” their biscuit sandwiches are excellent, too—especially if you loved the ones at Porkchop & Co.
FOOD & DRINKS
18 Excellent Spots For Weekday Breakfasts

Weekday mornings in Seattle can be painful, even if you work from home. Some months, the sun wakes up later than you do, sometimes it’s wet and gray outside, rush hour traffic sucks, and the only shred of joy in your daily routine might come from a morning latte before descending into spreadsheets, meetings, emails, and meetings that could have totally been emails.
SEATTLE, WA
styleblueprint.com

12 Seriously Good Salads in Nashville

Jenna Bratcher is StyleBlueprint Nashville’s Associate Editor and Lead Writer. The East Coast native moved to Nashville 14 years ago, by way of Los Angeles. She is a foodie through and through and enjoys exploring the local restaurant scene bite by bite. If you’re looking to jumpstart the new...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
