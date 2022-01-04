ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Mass protests break out in Kazakhstan over fuel price hike

By PATRICK REEVELL
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMass protests have broken out in Kazakhstan, triggered by a sharp rise in fuel prices in the Central Asian country. Videos posted on social media show thousands of people gathering in cities across the country on Tuesday, in some places clashing violently with police and trying to storm government buildings, as...

abc13.com

Reuters

Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside, RIA news agency reported. It quoted Peskov as saying Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered...
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
Vladimir Putin
Nursultan Nazarbayev
US News and World Report

Armenia Says Peacekeepers From Russian-Led Alliance to Go to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following mass protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook on Thursday. He said the decision to deploy peacekeepers for a limited period had been taken in response...
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
eturbonews.com

Kazakhstan president asks Russia for troops to quash popular uprising

Claiming that “terrorists” were overrunning strategic facilities across Kazakhstan, Tokayev claimed that allied military help needed to quell actions of “terrorist bands.”. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military “assistance” to suppress popular uprising sweeping through the...
CBS News

Rare protests in Kazakhstan leave scores injured and topple the former Soviet Republic's longtime leader

Moscow — Unprecedented protests have led to the de-facto resignation of one of the longest serving rulers of a former Soviet Republic. The president of Kazakhstan sacked his entire government and imposed a state of emergency across several regions on Wednesday in an attempt to curb the protests that have engulfed the country. But it was his predecessor, a former president who still held huge influence over the running of the country, whose resignation on Wednesday most clearly illustrated the gravity of the unrest.
Shropshire Star

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Police have detained dozens of people as tens of thousands have taken part in protests in recent days. Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.
mix929.com

Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a “terrorist threat”. Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian...
Reuters

Powerful ex-leader Nazarbayev is main target of Kazakhs' anger

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nursultan Nazarbayev, stripped on Wednesday of his role as head of Kazakhstan's powerful Security Council amid violent street protests, has dominated his vast oil-producing Central Asian nation since before the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Some protesters have chanted slogans against the 81-year-old former...
Reuters

Kazakh leader removes veteran ex-president from key security post

ALMATY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday he had taken over as head of the powerful Security Council from veteran former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and promised to respond with "maximum toughness" to fuel price protests. In a televised address, Tokayev said he was immediately assuming...
Reuters

Explainer: Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's slow-burning government reform of a niche market for car fuels brutally backfired this week, triggering the biggest public protests in years as demonstrators accused authorities of stealing from the poor. Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital and elsewhere on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched...
AFP

Russia-led alliance to send forces to unrest-hit Kazakhstan

A Russia-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeping forces to "stabilise" Kazakhstan, blaming mass protests that have plunged the ex-Soviet country into chaos on "outside interference". Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan was facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an address to the nation early Thursday that he had appealed to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that had "received extensive training abroad". The CSTO's chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, then said on Facebook that the alliance would send "collective peacekeeping forces... for a limited period of time in order to stabilise and normalise the situation in this country" that was caused by "outside interference".
notebookcheck.net

Mass Kazakhstan protests against energy prices jeopardize the world's Bitcoin mining hashrate

As if Kazakhstan's rationing of electricity and raising of energy prices for Bitcoin mining operations wasn't enough, the country with the world's second-largest hashrate is now facing mass protests on unprecedented scale. Nominaly caused by the raising of energy prices, the protests have swept the country to such an extent that Kazakhstan's President disbanded the government and there is now an information blackout due to the countrywide unplug of Internet connectivity. The impact of the events has reached Kazakhstan's top oil field, Tengiz, but the output has reportedly remained steady despite contract workers massing for protests there.
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: Eight killed and hundreds injured as president asks Russia for help ending unrest

Protests across Kazakhstan have left at least eight dead and hundreds injured, officials claimed, after the presidential residence was engulfed in flames and armed protesters stormed another government building.Demonstrations in the central Asian country turned violent on Wednesday amid anger at a rise in fuel prices.Almaty airport was seized earlier in the day and a state of emergency declared following the worst unrest for more than a decade. The White House has said it is monitoring the unrest. The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west, spreading across the country and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital, Nur-Sultan.Although they started over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. 
The Independent

Russia-led troops to be sent to Kazakhstan amid deadly unrest as president calls protesters ‘terrorists’

A Russia-led military alliance has announced it will deploy “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that erupted over the price of fuel.A number of the protesters forced their way into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, and set both on fire, according to Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday.Eight police officers and national guard members have been killed, and more than 300 were injured, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said. No figures on civilian casualties have been released.Officers have deployed water cannon in...
