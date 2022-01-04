Mass protests break out in Kazakhstan over fuel price hike

Protests across Kazakhstan have left at least eight dead and hundreds injured, officials claimed, after the presidential residence was engulfed in flames and armed protesters stormed another government building.Demonstrations in the central Asian country turned violent on Wednesday amid anger at a rise in fuel prices.Almaty airport was seized earlier in the day and a state of emergency declared following the worst unrest for more than a decade. The White House has said it is monitoring the unrest. The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west, spreading across the country and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital, Nur-Sultan.Although they started over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

PROTESTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO