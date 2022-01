Even though Catfish has been on the air for years, executive producer and star Nev Schulman believes that the episodes keep getting better and better. "I learned sort of early on, I think it was maybe in season 2 or 3 when the show was sort of establishing itself as a hit and I instinctively said, 'What can we do to change it up? I don’t want to keep making the same show,' and that was when I learned that in TV: don’t mess with it. We found a formula for success. You want to always keep people interested and engaged, but you also don’t want to change the thing that they like," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about the new season of the MTV series.

