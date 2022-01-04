ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla gathers paperwork to open Austin-area factory

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Kathryn Hardison, Austin Business Journal
AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal /KXAN) — Analysts are predicting big things from electric vehicle maker Tesla this year, especially tied to the launch of its new factories in Austin and Berlin.

According to Austin Business Journal, analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities Inc. said those factories will be key to the company potentially doubling is production capacity in 2022 to about 2 million vehicles. For reference, Tesla put out more than 936,000 vehicles in 2021 — up 87% from 2020.

Musk: Austin Tesla plant grand opening, public tours coming in early 2022

The Austin factory is expected to launch any day now, even though there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet. A Travis County spokesperson told Austin Business Journal certain areas of the factory have already gotten certificates of compliance from the county fire marshal. Those certificates are similar to a certificate of occupancy and are necessary before a company can open a building.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased last month a grand opening party for the Travis County factory in early 2022, complete with tours for the public.

