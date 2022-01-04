ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA State Parks denies grant to help fund Ortega Park renovation

By Beth Farnsworth
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Word came in the form of an email just before the Holidays.

Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director, shared with the Mayor and Council on December 13 that the City of Santa Barbara was not awarded the $8.4 million dollar grant they sought from CA State Parks.

"We were very disappointed to learn that we were not awarded the grant," Zachary said to NewsChannel 3-12.

Those funds were earmarked for a major renovation of the aging Ortega Park site.

"It was a very competitive process as the State received 468 project applications for $2.4 billion in requests. 112 projects received funding for 50 new parks and 62 park renovations," Zachary explained.

However, Zachary said the City did receive a $1 million dollar award from the National Park Service, specifically for Ortega Park, and confirmed that the project is moving forward.

"The City Council approved the next phase of the project design work in December 14.  We are also working with the mural stakeholders to advance the murals implementation plan. The Eastside neighborhood very much needs a new park, and we will continue to seek opportunities to fund the improvements."

For many artists and local residents in the area, saving or restoring more than a dozen murals is a critical component to the park's renovation.

Mark Alvarado, Founder of One Community Bridge Project , said the City has an approved plan to save four murals and commemorate the remaining murals.

"The One Community Bridge Project received $15,000 from the Manitou Fund to promote cultural activities inside Ortega Park," said Alvarado. "This award was a result of our advocacy to save the murals and our cultural heritage in Santa Bárbara."

Click here for more information on the Ortega Park Renewal Project.

The post CA State Parks denies grant to help fund Ortega Park renovation appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 3-12

Omicron becoming dominant variant in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It may take several weeks to confirm which COVID19 variant is the most common, but one local doctor says Omicron is more likely to be infecting community members than Delta. Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons at Cottage Health said "Omicron is causing the vast majority of cases in Santa Barbara County at The post Omicron becoming dominant variant in Santa Barbara County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Drive-In to close Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The owners of Santa Maria's Hi-Way Drive-In plan to close after Thursday's last showing. In a post on their website, the owners released a statement saying they are shutting down due to the economic climate and changes in the film industry. "We are grateful to all...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students and staff after winter break during Omicron surge

Students went back to the classroom on Monday. Testing is available to students with their ID at Earl Warren Showgrounds. However, on Sunday, there were long lines and confusion about testing. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students and staff after winter break during Omicron surge appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#City Council#The Mayor And Council#Newschannel#State#The National Park Service#Community Bridge Project#The Manitou Fund
News Channel 3-12

Businesses work to overcome Omicron and other issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Customers hoping to go the Mesa Cafe on Wednesday night noticed a sign on the door the read "The Mesa Cafe will be temporarily closed for dinner. Due to Covid it has been extremely challenging to fully staff the restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The owner of Holdren's Steaks & Seafood on The post Businesses work to overcome Omicron and other issues appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

California imposes water restrictions as drought drags on

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians won’t be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinkles run onto the sidewalk under new mandatory water restrictions. The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are designed to spur conservation. Those who don’t comply The post California imposes water restrictions as drought drags on appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy