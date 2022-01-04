This Winter, You’re Going to Need a Knitted Hood

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yes, sweaters come into play during fall and winter, but they’re truly a year-round wardrobe mainstay—thus making an assortment from the best knitwear brands essential. Of course, sweaters do have their moments throughout spring and summer too. Take, for instance, lightweight Mariner stripes or loosely woven jumpers to style with summer whites or atop your swimsuit. Or a cardigan tossed over a breezy dress or blouse on brisk days in April and May. And come autumn’s crisper temperatures and winter’s brutal chill, the coziest, most luxuriously spun styles become genuine hero pieces. We’re talking about crewnecks and cardigans with denim and dresses. Turtlenecks, both fitted and oversized, for layering or wearing loosely over leggings. And, of course, sweaterdresses of all kinds—from ribbed silhouettes to elegant cashmere styles. Knitted leisure sets and bottoms are equally suitable for everything from travel to lounging with family throughout the holidays or perhaps tossed on for a quick errand or coffee run. Whenever or however you like to bundle up, scroll on for Vogue’s edit of the best knitwear brands, from luxury labels such as Khaite and The Row to beloved brands like Everlane, Loro Piana, Vince, and Ganni.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO