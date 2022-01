BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say one man died when a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji in northwestern Minnesota. Rescue personnel who responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. on Friday found that a woman was able to get out of the water on her own and was transported to a local hospital. A man was pulled out of the vehicle by a Bemidji firefighter wearing a cold water immersion suit, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO