Don't throw your friends under the bus to please social media cry-bullies

Over the last 20 years, social media has become an important part of many people’s daily lives. We’ve gotten to the point that it’s actually somewhat unusual for people not to be active on social media – especially for those who work in the entertainment industry. Still, despite how ‘normal’ it has become for people to share their lives on the internet, some have found that spending too much time online can be problematic. For that reason, actress Penelope Cruz has decided that she doesn’t want her children to be active on social media. In fact, keeping her kids away from the internet is something she is very serious about. While some people may think she is being overprotective, Penelope definitely has her reasons. Keep reading to find out why Penelope Cruz’s kids aren’t on social media.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO