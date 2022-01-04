ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Don't throw your friends under the bus to please social media cry-bullies

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Patton Oswalt committed the great sin of taking a picture with a longtime friend. Now, he is begging people on the internet whom he doesn’t know to forgive him for not letting social media run his personal life. The terrible monster that Oswalt took a picture with...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Views Social Media Friends As His "Family"

To say that Lil Nas X had a successful 2021 is an understatement. The "Industry Baby" star has moved from viral "Old Town Road" fame into his global Montero takeover, and while it didn't sit well with his detractors, Nas X's star continues to rise. His album topped the charts along with their subsequent singles, and Lil Nas X is positioning himself for an even greater year in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why Penelope Cruz’s Kids Don’t Have Social Media Accounts

Over the last 20 years, social media has become an important part of many people’s daily lives. We’ve gotten to the point that it’s actually somewhat unusual for people not to be active on social media – especially for those who work in the entertainment industry. Still, despite how ‘normal’ it has become for people to share their lives on the internet, some have found that spending too much time online can be problematic. For that reason, actress Penelope Cruz has decided that she doesn’t want her children to be active on social media. In fact, keeping her kids away from the internet is something she is very serious about. While some people may think she is being overprotective, Penelope definitely has her reasons. Keep reading to find out why Penelope Cruz’s kids aren’t on social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Dave Chappelle
Tulsa World

What kills your motivation? It may be social media.

I took a huge break from social media over the past two years. I logged out of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in May 2020 and have been on a tremendously lean social media diet since then. I have restricted myself to checking up on specific friends and family, making sure people know the local news, and of course, watching silly animal videos.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Begging#Transgender#Racism
Complex

Patton Oswalt Responds to Backlash After Posting NYE Photo With Dave Chappelle

Patton Oswalt took to Instagram Sunday to discuss the response to a series of photos he posted of himself and Dave Chappelle. Oswalt posted the photos after Chappelle texted his old friend to come perform at his Seattle show on New Year’s Eve. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago,” Oswalt captioned his photos with Chappelle. “He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. can’t ask for much more.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Patton Oswalt Issues Apology For NYE Picture With Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle continues to face backlash over comments he made in his Netflix special, The Closer in 2020 towards the trans community. Chappelle is no stranger to the criticism, either, but he doubled down on his stance as a TERF, which prompted calls for cancellation. None of those really worked, including a protest among Netflix employees.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metroparent.com

Is Your Family Addicted to Social Media?

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube and more. Social media has exploded over the last decade and 7 in 10 Americans are using it, according to the Pew Research Institute. There are pros and cons to these platforms, but there’s one big issue that results from social media use: social media addiction.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DesignerzCentral

Did Patton Oswalt Rush Into His Second Marriage?

Patton Oswalt is a comedian, actor, and writer. You probably know him from TheKing of Queens or as the voice of Remy the rat in Pixar’s Ratatouille. Chances are, you also recognize the name of Patton Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara for her true-crime writing and journalism.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Social media employees should not be arbiters of truth

Facebook has now claimed that its permanent ban on Heroes of Liberty — a children's book publisher specializing in biographies of such figures as former President Ronald Reagan, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and economist Thomas Sowell — was simply "an error." In the absence of some further explanation...
INTERNET
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Please don’t ever mistake Jason Derulo for Usher

Please don’t ever mistake Jason Derulo for Usher: the R&B singer really didn’t take well to a man calling him Usher in an altercation on Tuesday morning. As caught by TMZ, the fight occurred at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch,” the man reportedly shouted at Derulo. The footage captures Derulo then fighting the man after the insult.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy