Early Money: A provider of robot design software raised $3.7M in seed funding

By Sonya Herrera
San Francisco Business Times
 1 day ago
Robots may be becoming increasingly common, but there aren't a lot of software tools around to help...

pymnts.com

Uber-Backed Robotics Startup Predicts Autonomous Food Delivery Will Be in All Major Cities Within Five Years

Consumers want food delivery faster and more frequently than ever, but the economics still do not work. With leading services raising prices from their initial venture capital-subsidized rates and yet still typically failing to make a profit, with customers growing frustrated with rising costs, and with restaurants struggling to afford these services’ commissions, something needs to give. Now, robotics companies are stepping in, promising to solve the problem by cutting labor costs with automation.
CELL PHONES
informnny.com

Money In Your Pocket: Robots in the workforce

(WSYR-TV) — Rick Reagan has talked a lot about how companies are finding it hard to fill their open positions. What is one possible solution? Robots. Rick outlines just how much we as a society have incorporated them into the workforce since the turn of the century.
ENGINEERING
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: Portable dwelling maker Jupe raised a $9.5 million seed round

Jupe Inc. has some new funds to help it make off-grid living a little easier for people. The San Francisco startup, which has developed a yurt-like portable dwelling structure, raised $9.5 million in seed funding to further develop its product. The company designed its mobile, soft-sided cabin to be used at music festivals, as relief housing following natural disasters or as temporary guest accommodations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: Dazz, a cloud security company, raised a $50 million Series A round

Cloud security startup Dazz Inc. scored a big Series A round this week. The Menlo Park company, whose service helps cloud software developers identify and correct the security flaws in their code, raised $50 million from Insight Partners, Greylock Partners, Index Ventures and Cyberstarts. The startup plans to use the new funds to expand its engineering team from 30 to 50 employees and to ramp up its sales and marketing efforts, it said in a press release.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Gobillion Raises Seed Funding of $ 2.9 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gobillion, a pioneering B2C social commerce platform, has raised Seed funding of $2.9 million led by YCombinator, Justin Mateen and Pioneer Fund. Gobillion’s mission is to make e-commerce social and accessible - it stands out as an e-commerce pioneer that...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Yodacart Raises $225,000 In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Yodacart, an e-commerce startup, has raised pre-Seed funding of $225,000. Yodacart specialises in last-mile logistics and same-day delivery and support. The platform helps in decision making on the purchase of consumer electronic products through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).
BUSINESS
buildingindiana.com

Real Estate Software, Shaker Announces $2M In Seed Funding

Shaker, the collaborative transaction management & communication platform built exclusively for real estate professionals and their clients, announces their $2M seed round. High Alpha, Elevate Ventures, and notable angel investors all participated in the round. Since launching in November of 2020, Shaker continues to gain market share and users. Shaker...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Flyover Capital invests in $5.5M seed funding round for Nashville ticketing startup

A Nashville startup has netted $5.5 million of seed funding to expand its ticket technology platform — an achievement all the more notable because the company has endured despite the pandemic's impact on live sports and entertainment. Project Admission announced the funding on Tuesday. Anthemis, a global investment firm...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Securicy Lands Additional $4.1M Seed Funding from Allos Ventures and Build Ventures

Capital infusion supports company’s mission to transform information security from a risk to a competitive advantage for high-growth SaaS companies. Securicy, an information security and data privacy management platform provider, today announced the company has secured additional seed funding in a $4.1 million round led by new investors Allos Ventures and Build Ventures. Existing investors, including Concrete Ventures and Hub Angels Investment Group, also contributed to the round. A Techstars alum, Securicy guides companies as they establish and grow the robust information security and privacy programs needed to sell into enterprises and highly regulated industries. For more information visit, www.securicy.com.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Unbox Robotics receives USD 7 mln funding for ecommerce robotics solution

India-based supply chain startup Unbox Robotics has announced it received a USD 7 million capital infusion in a Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital. Launched in India in 2019, startup Unbox Robotics specialises in the robotics-based distribution technology for logistics, retail, and ecommerce companies. The fintech has developed...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

EsportsXO Raises $1.1 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. EsportsXO, a SaaS-based tournament discovery platform for gaming enthusiasts, has raised $1.1 million in its Seed round. The round was led by We Founder Circle, SOSV, Mumbai Angels Network, SucSEED Indovation Fund, The Gaming Lounge and FAAD Network. The funds...
VIDEO GAMES
pulse2.com

Housing Technology Company Jupe Raises $9.5 Million In Seed Funding

Housing technology startup Jupe recently announced $9.5 million in seed funding. These are the details. Housing technology startup Jupe recently announced $9.5 million in seed funding led by Initialized Capital with participation from Y Combinator. The funding will be used to hire a CTO and a wider team of software and hard tech engineers and to execute its mission to make off-grid mobile living more affordable, faster, and efficient.
ADVOCACY
siliconangle.com

E-commerce technology startup Skio raises $3.7M in funding

Skio, a new startup working to make it easier for e-commerce companies to sell subscription-based offerings, on Thursday said that it has closed a $3.7 million seed funding round. The investment was led by Adjacent Venture Capital with participation from more than a dozen angel investors. A growing number of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nvidia embraces the metaverse with new software, marketplace deals

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Tuesday said that it would give away software for free to artists and other creators building virtual worlds for the metaverse and that it has made technology deals with several marketplaces where artists sell the three-dimensional content they create. The metaverse - a loosely defined...
SOFTWARE
Nashville Business Journal

Project Admission closes $5.5M seed funding round, persists despite pandemic's impact on live sports and entertainment

A Nashville startup has netted $5.5 million of seed funding to expand its ticket technology platform — an achievement all the more notable because the company has endured despite the pandemic's impact on live sports and entertainment. Project Admission announced the funding on Dec. 21. Anthemis, a global investment...
NASHVILLE, TN
accountingtoday.com

LiveFlow raises $3.5M in seed funding

Technology startup LiveFlow scored $3.5 million in seed funding to build a management hub to automate financial reporting. The company is building tools to enable finance teams to synchronize data from accounting services, banks and payment platforms into customized reports. LiveFlow will use the funding to automate workflow, consolidate company accounts, and help finance teams collaborate. The seed funding round, which the company announced last week, was led by Moonfire Ventures, backed by Y Combinator, Seedcamp, WndrCo, and executives from Google, Square, Lyft and Klarna.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain based Funds Transfer Service Almond Finance Raises $2 Million Seed Round

a blockchain-based funds transfer service, has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Morningside Group. Almond Finance, based in both Boston and Singapore, is targeting the B2B sector to connect financial institutions globally. Almond states that it offers a suite of APIs that enable peer-to-peer transfers, digital currency-based international settlements, and a white-labeled, web or mobile user interface. The funding will help to drive development and adhering to compliance requirements in various markets.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

StarClinch Raises Seed Round from Artha Venture Fund, Nitish Mittersain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. StarClinch, a discovery and booking platform for performance artists and live entertainers, has raised INR 1.75 crores in a seed round, led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF). The round also saw Nitish Mittersain, founder and MD of Nazara Technologies, participate in the round. StarClinch is AVF's 14th investment and 23rd funding round from its recently closed INR 225 crores micro-VC fund.
ENTERTAINMENT
