TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTETK_0dcnnbjp00
This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP) The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.

NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J. On Tuesday, a COVID-19 diagnosis forced Lupita Nyong’o to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.”

