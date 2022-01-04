ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado COVID rates sync with national numbers for the 1st time

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoVPX_0dcnnQyi00

DENVER (KDVR) — The omicron variant’s transmissibility is creating some new trends.

Nationally and locally, COVID case rates have spiked to record levels. In Colorado, the average number of new daily cases is the highest in pandemic history — 30% higher than the peak of the 2020 fall wave.

Dramatic surge of COVID-19 in Colorado: Highest rates ever, state positivity over 26%

Officials estimate the majority of new U.S. cases are now of the omicron variant, which early data suggests is more contagious but less severe than previous coronavirus strains. In Colorado, 91% of variants identified were omicron in the week ending Dec. 19.

The quickness of the spread has synchronized Colorado and U.S. cases.

In the past, Colorado’s cases have run ahead or behind national COVID trends. Colorado’s cases during the fall wave of 2020 peaked nearly two months before the U.S. rates caught up. Colorado’s cases were also off the national trend when they rose in the fall last year.

The omicron wave is different. Cases have quadrupled in Colorado since Dec. 16. National rates have gone up at the same rate in the same time frame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Colorado avalanche survivor shares video of escape

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — An avalanche survivor shared a video of his narrow escape near Loveland as officials warn about avalanche dangers in current Colorado weather conditions. Snowboarder Maurice Kervin ventured out for a backcountry ski day with his friend nearly a year ago, on Jan. 8. The video captures the moments when the mountain […]
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sync#Weather#Kdvr#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy