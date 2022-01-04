ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meat exports shatter records

By U.S. Meat Export Federation
mesabitribune.com
 1 day ago

October 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and other nations shatter Covid records amid omicron surge

The United States, Britain, France, Australia and other countries are shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible omicron upended hopes of a return to some version of normality in parts of the world. “Right now, delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russian gas exports to China reach 'record' level

As much of Europe faces rising fuel prices, gas supplies are flowing to Russia's eastern neighbor. Russian energy giant Gazprom has revealed it has pumped a record daily volume of gas to China, with the world's largest country and its most populous nation seeking to strengthen ties amid strained relations with the West.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Domestic and export balance required to safeguard UK meat

A balance of domestic and export markets was the key to long-term prosperity for the UK meat industry, according to Meat Promotion Wales chair Catherine Smith. Her words follow a continued period of uncertainty for UK food and drink producers, fuelled by the continued presence of COVID-19, labour shortages and the ongoing fallout of the UK’s split from the EU.
AGRICULTURE
Slate

U.S. Shatters Daily Record for COVID as Cases Continue Increasing Around the World

The United States shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases as two highly infectious variants of the virus—delta and omicron—continue to upend daily life across the country. There were a whopping 441,278 infections recorded nationally on Tuesday, which is almost 150,000 more than the previous high from last winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that this number may be a tad misleading, as it could include a backlog of cases due to the Christmas holiday. “The counts of cases will become more stable after the new year,” a CDC spokesperson said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Shatter#Restaurants#Exporters#Asian
crowdfundinsider.com

France: The Year The Startup Ecosystem Shattered Records

Avolta Partners has distributed a note highlighting the gangbuster year for the French startup ecosystem. Avolta is a French boutique investment bank that is participating in this sector that says it is one the most active M&A firms in Europe in the tech industry, including Fintechs. Avolta points to a...
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
investing.com

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Why the US should fight Russia, China in the ‘gray zone’

WASHINGTON ― China has achieved a military buildup in the South China Sea, stole billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property and is launching ongoing cyberattacks, while Russia interfered in U.S. elections, used masked “little green men” in Ukraine, and actively promotes mis- and disinformation. Now...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy