Pike Township schools to continue with remote learning for remainder of week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township announced Tuesday that it will continue with remote learning for the rest of this week.More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022
The school district cited “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations” as the reason and said its plan is to return to in-person classes on January 10.
On Monday, Pike Schools announced a remote learning day due to staff absences .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0