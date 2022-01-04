Pike Township schools to continue with remote learning for remainder of week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township announced Tuesday that it will continue with remote learning for the rest of this week.

The school district cited “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations” as the reason and said its plan is to return to in-person classes on January 10.

On Monday, Pike Schools announced a remote learning day due to staff absences .

