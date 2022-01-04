ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pike Township schools to continue with remote learning for remainder of week

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6Fkj_0dcnnKva00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township announced Tuesday that it will continue with remote learning for the rest of this week.

More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

The school district cited “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations” as the reason and said its plan is to return to in-person classes on January 10.

On Monday, Pike Schools announced a remote learning day due to staff absences .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear hours of public testimony on school curriculum bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers heard hours of testimony Wednesday on a bill that would regulate school curriculum. “This is a tumultuous, difficult bill and topic,” State Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) acknowledged at the start of Wednesday’s Senate education committee meeting. Baldwin is one of the authors of Senate Bill 167, which would prohibit schools from […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids ages 12-15

INDIANAPOLIS — Young Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago will now be eligible to receive a booster dose. The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement today, following approval from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA. The […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

Johnson Memorial Health facing ‘critical’ situation

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health’s CEO says they are seeing the highest volumes through the emergency department they have seen in some time. Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health says the hospital has been on diversion more days than not over the last 3-4 weeks. The situation has gotten to […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD disciplinary changes receive modest public support

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board heard from two community members, one of them an IMPD officer, on proposed changes to the department’s disciplinary matrix for officers. “It allows for each disciplinary system or each disciplinary incident to be evaluated on its own merits,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams who led the department’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Covid#Njelc#Pike Schools#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

COVID-19 surge not deterring push to end Indiana emergency

Indiana’s ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn’t deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency. The Republican-dominated state Legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says will allow him to drop the emergency declaration first issued in March 2020. Those steps come as health officials are concerned about the fast-spreading omicron variant further stressing Indiana’s hospitals. A House committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that includes administrative actions sought by Holcomb, along with provisions forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX59

The north split shutdown reaches its halfway point to completion

INDIANAPOLIS — There is good news for frustrated downtown commuters, the I-70 and I-65 north split shutdown is halfway complete with renovations, however this does mean there are still nine months left. “Every day seems to be a little different. You get used to one thing, and then it changes,” says Deborah Cooney who lives […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

172 additional COVID-19 deaths, 8,533 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 8,533 new positive coronavirus cases and 172 deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 20.5% with a rate of 31.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested, according to state data. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Fishers mom begs Hoosiers to get vaccinated after son with serious medical concerns contracts virus

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers mother’s worst nightmare came true when her son, Maddox O’Connor, tested positive for COVID-19. Maddox battles mitochondrial disease and muscular dystrophy. “When you have mitochondrial issues, his body doesn’t create enough energy needed to run all of his cells and organs at the same time,” Shawn O’Connor, Maddox’s mom, explained. For […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy