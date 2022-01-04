CNN travel lists Tulsa as a “best destination” on 2022 list

downtown tulsa skyline day generic (Daniel Jeffries (Getty Images))

TULSA, Okla. — CNN travel has a long international list of the best destinations to plan trips to in 2022. Among the exotic islands and foreign locations sits Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CNN sites the biggest travel note for our area as the opening of the Bob Dylan Center this May. The travel list also points to the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park downtown and the newly opened Greenwood Rising cultural museum near Archer and Greenwood.

Turkey Mountain, which announced new trail growth this past year, and River Parks were also mentioned. Something the River Parks Authority posted about saying “We feel pretty cool.”

