What the snowplow driver shortage looks like in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With snow expected later this week, crews in the Miami Valley are preparing to keep the roads clear.

Tiffany Oliphant, public information officer for ODOT said, “we will make sure the roads are clear for all Ohioans to get to where they need to go.”

ODOT is ready to roll out its fleet this week, but seasonal help is still needed.

“Right now we’re at about 85 percent staffed, but we also have auxiliary drivers, those are folks who work at ODOT but also plow snow at the same time,” Oliphant said.

The goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within 2 hours and secondary routes within 4 hours of the end of a snow event. Crews hit that goal 95 percent of the time last winter, but without all seasonal positions filled this year may be tougher.

“We will obviously have to do some extra hours. Like everyone in every industry, but we ask the public to be patient with us,” Oliphant said.

Please check out the full-time, seasonal, and internship opportunities available at ODOT across the state , and check out other employment-related information here .

