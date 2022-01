LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged after police say she stabbed a man several times during an altercation last month in Manor Township. Kristyle Tollefson, 18, of Lancaster, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault in the incident, which occurred on Dec. 10 at a residence in the Spring Manor apartment complex on the 700 block of Millersville Road, according to Manor Township Police.

