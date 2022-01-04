ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

How has omicron changed the fight against COVID-19?

By Tara Lynch
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwY2m_0dcnmg7F00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID-19 cases remain at record levels for Chemung County for the second day in a row. Active cases remain about 1,200 in the county. While hospitalizations have been steady at 30 to 40 per day, Health Director Pete Buzzetti says this is also concerning because it is stretching hospitals thin.

Holiday gatherings are only partially to blame. The omicron variant has proven to be more transmissible, even between vaccinated individuals; however, trends indicate that illness is not as severe with omicron as it was with other strains of the virus.

Free COVID-19 testing starting this week in Steuben County

“Omicron is driving the explosion in cases,” Dr. John Moore, professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, said. “It has at least the same and possibly a greater ability to replicate in cells in the nose and the upper respiratory tract. That probably explains why it’s so transmissible.”

The virus has mutated several times and presented itself as different variants. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the new strain accounts for nearly 90 percent of all new cases , which overtook the dangerous delta variant.

Chemung County Public Health does not receive specific data on the type of COVID-19 infection seen in the county, but based on the CDC’s new findings, Buzzetti says omicron is likely to blame for the spike. Active case counts are more than three times higher in Chemung County than in Steuben and Schuyler counties combined.

New York surpasses 10K COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than last year’s peak

Testing capacity is strained across the country, as demand for PCR tests increases. Even at-home antigen tests are selling out as soon as stores get them in.

“We know testing is an important component. Unfortunately, we seem to be back in the same area we were in during the summer of 2020 where adequate testing supplies are not available,” Pete Buzzetti, Chemung County Public Health director, added.

As more people test at home, more information is coming out about the at-home antigen tests, which might not be as accurate at detecting Omicron and may produce false negatives.

Arnot Health holding multiple COVID vaccine clinics across Southern Tier

“Why there’s a higher failure rate is another of omicron Mysteries that is yet to be fully understood,” Dr. Moore continued.

While experts still do not know everything about the new variant, Dr. Moore says they will soon because the research process moves faster now than ever before due to the knowledge gained from the prior two years of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12-17

(AP) – The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that’s ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed an […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Where does the fight against COVID-19 stand one year later?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On January 8, 2021, Chemung and Steuben County public health departments held their first COVID-19 vaccine clinics. At the time, both counties were clamoring for vaccines, waiting for the New York State Department of Health to distribute more. Many residents struggled to find appointments as the initial rollout began. “A year […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chemung County, NY
Health
Chemung County, NY
Coronavirus
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

New York State COVID-19 update, January 5

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State has released their COVID-19 case number for Wednesday January 5th. Today’s data is summarized briefly below:           Test Results Reported – 348,911          Total Positive – 77,859          Percent Positive – 22.31%          7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.45%          Patient Hospitalization – 10,867 (+456)          Patients Newly Admitted – 1,968          Patients in ICU – 1,359 (+57)          Patients in ICU with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

Hochul discusses her plan to fight homelessness across New York

New York (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul gave her State of the State address earlier today, discussing her plan to fight homelessness. Hochul’s plan includes creating teams of mental health professionals and social workers, who will partner with New York City outreach workers, to reach homeless individuals and move them into shelters and housing. “Beyond those sleeping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Pcr#Weill Cornell Medicine
WETM 18 News

When will dispensaries come to Southern Tier?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — It will be several months before dispensaries enter the region. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management will be busy during the next few months, outlining regulations and rules for municipalities and individual dispensaries to follow. “They have to put together the rules and regulations governing the entire industry and […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

Hochul discusses plan for the future of I-81

(WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday’s State of the State address, Governor Hochul introduced 228 initiatives for New York State. “What I am proposing is a whole New Era for New York.” Hochul spoke about several state initiatives regarding infrastructure. “Infrastructure can mean different things to different people. To me, it’s exciting because it’s all about creating […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick stepping down

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca’s Mayor, Svante Myrick, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position. The announcement came via his Instagram where he announced he will be accepting a position as Executive Director of People For the American Way, where he will be working alongside People For’s President, Ben Jealous. Myrick believes […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy