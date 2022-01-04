Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready Pizza No Longer $5

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO