Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready Pizza No Longer $5

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65. Deputies...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.
(CNN) — At least 164 people have been killed and more than 5,000 detained during violent upheaval in Kazakhstan this week, as unrest swept the nation and the death toll ticked even higher. Deadly protests that erupted in in the Central Asian country in recent days have seen the...
Comments / 0