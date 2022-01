Boris Johnson does not “seem to care” about the peace deal in Northern Ireland and is putting it at risk with his Brexit stance, one of its architects says.Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair’s chief negotiator, hit out at the prime minister and David Frost – his former Brexit minister, who quit last month – for “sacrificing all the work” to achieve the Good Friday Agreement.The former top No 10 aide warned Northern Ireland’s devolved government could collapse because of the turmoil, saying: “You have to face up to the fact that Brexit requires someone to get hurt.”And he told The Guardian:...

