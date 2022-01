We’ve all seen our great share of streaming while in isolation during Covid, but nothing was a better reminder of the power of the big screen than the Edgar Wright-directed, produced and co-penned fantasy-horror-romance Last Night in Soho, from its visceral re-creation of the 1960s London to Anya Taylor-Joy’s sublime crooning of Petula Clark. The movie follows Eloise, played by the charming Thomasin McKenzie, who is transfixed by the 1960s London which her late mother thrived and died in. She heads to fashion school in London, an industry her mother dabbled in, and begins to experience doppelganger moments whereby she’s in...

