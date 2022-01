Georgia and Alabama will clash Monday for the national championship, marking a rematch of both last month's SEC Championship Game and the national championship game in 2017. But while those games were both conveniently played in Atlanta, Georgia, the two SEC fanbases will have to travel a bit further this time around with the game set to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Perhaps the good news, though, is that entry to the game — while still a pretty penny by all standards — won't leave as big of a dent in fans' wallets compared to years past.

