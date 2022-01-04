Early Money: A provider of robot design software raised $3.7M in seed funding

Project Admission, a Nashville-based sports ticketing technology platform, raised $5.5 million in a recent seed funding round, according to a spokeswoman for the company. “We put our stake in the ground [when Covid began],” co-founder Stephen Glicken said in an interview with Forbes. “We didn’t pivot. We didn’t become a live streaming business. There was a lot of pressure at that moment to figure out what to do. I stuck my stake in the ground and said, ‘Look, if you have any eye to history, these things end. I don’t know when it’s going to end, but they do end.’”

