Learn to play piano for just $20 for our New Year, New You sale

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Every year when January 1st rolls around, countless people make New Year's resolutions and set themselves up for monumental tasks that they end up bailing on before February. That's not to be pessimistic, it's just true. We've all been there. Because a lot of the things that we want to set out to do are really hard and take more effort and direction than we've known how to secure before. That's why going after a resolution with some guidance is really helpful, and can make it actually attainable.

For those who always want to learn an instrument, you can find such direction with The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, which is on sale for only $20 (reg. $740) during our special New Year's Sale. Using this collection of five courses and over 400 lessons, you can get a deep introduction on piano theory, piano playing, composition, arrangement, production, and a whole lot more.

Among the bundle's many well-reviewed courses, Pianoforall: The Incredible New Way to Learn Piano and Keyboard has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from its students. Featuring over 200 lessons, the course shows students how to start playing popular rhythm-style piano, and it features step-by-step guides on how to perform ballads, blues, jazz, and how to read music.

Another popular course, Practicing and Arranging Music with the Piano, is 4.9 out of 5 stars for its ability to enable students to master the fundamental patterns of composing and arrangements with only 5 hours of intermediate lessons. The course deconstructs beloved music so you can emulate it, and helps you finish music sketches.

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle is only $20 (reg. $740) during our special New Year's Sale — no coupon needed.

