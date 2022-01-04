ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korea Zinc backs storage developer Energy Vault in green push

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Korea Zinc invests $50 mln in Energy Vault

* Korea Zinc to use energy storage at Australian refinery

* Energy Vault looks to expand in Australia

MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Korea Zinc has agreed to invest $50 million in energy storage developer Energy Vault and use its technology to help decarbonise operations at its zinc refinery in Australia, the two companies said.

Korea Zinc is the latest major company to back Swiss-based Energy Vault, following SoftBank Group Corp, Saudi Aramco and global miner BHP Group, ahead of a planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange this quarter through a special purpose acquisition company Novus Capital .

Korea Zinc’s investment increased the amount Energy Vault raised in its private investment in public equity, or PIPE, funding by 50% to $150 million from its initial target.

“This is a very strong signal for the market from a large strategic (company) and validation of our technology and putting money behind their clean energy transition strategy,” Energy Vault Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi told Reuters.

BHP and Korea Zinc are both looking to use renewable power at their mining and smelting sites and to drive electrolysers to make green hydrogen for their trucks, and energy storage will be crucial to ensure those operations can run 24/7 when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

“Energy Vault’s innovative storage technology and energy management software platform can play a key role in enabling and accelerating our decarbonization strategy as we enhance our ability to power our operations with renewable energy,” Korea Zinc Vice Chairman Yun B. Choi said in a statement.

Korea Zinc aims to make its Sun Metals refinery in Queensland state one of the world’s first zinc refineries to produce green zinc, part of the group’s broader goal to shift to 80% renewable power by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

The investment in Energy Vault follows Korea Zinc’s acquisition through its Ark Energy arm of an Australian wind and solar farm developer.

Energy Vault plans to start building an energy storage system for Sun Metals in mid-2022. The companies have yet to disclose the location or size of the project.

Energy Vault’s EVx storage system works liked pumped hydro, using power when supply is abundant to drive motors and raise 30-tonne blocks, rather than water, up to a height. When power is needed, the blocks are lowered, which releases their potential energy to generate electricity.

Enhancing its green credentials, it has developed composite blocks working with Mexico’s Cemex, that can be made from soil dug up at the sites where it plans to build its storage systems and materials like mine tailings, coal ash and even decommissioned wind turbine blades.

Piconi said Energy Vault is in talks with other companies in Australia.

“I believe it’s going to be one of our largest markets,” he said in an interview.

The Free Press - TFP

World’s Biggest Coal Port Transitions To Wind Energy

The largest global coal port announced it would decarbonize within two decades and switch to renewable power, ultimately transitioning away from its current business model. The Port of Newcastle in Australia reached an agreement with an electric utility firm which will supply power from a wind farm in New South Wales to the port, The Guardian reported. The port has already converted 97% of its vehicle fleet to electric and invested in other zero carbon projects to decrease its footprint.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

South Korea allocates 2.2 GW in PV tender, final average price comes in at $0.119/kWh

The South Korean Energy Agency has announced the results of the second solar tender planned for 2021. The agency revealed it allocated all the 2,203 MW it planned to assign through the procurement exercise, and that the final average price was KRW143.120 per kWh ($0.119.6), which was higher by KRW7 compared to that of the previous tender of the same kind, in which 2,050 MW was allocated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

These new, affordable electric heat pumps can easily replace gas boilers

Fossil fuel heating is bad for the environment and super expensive right now: Three Democratic legislators wrote a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today asking them to protect consumers from unfairly high energy costs. Geothermal heating is fantastic, but it’s not yet widely available – and it’s still financially out of reach for many. Enter Swedish energy giant Vattenfall with high-temperature heat pumps that can easily replace gas boilers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired UK

Gravity Could Solve Clean Energy’s One Major Drawback

IN A SWISS VALLEY, an unusual multi-armed crane lifts two 35-ton concrete blocks high into the air. The blocks delicately inch their way up the blue steel frame of the crane, where they hang suspended from either side of a 66-meter-wide horizontal arm. There are three arms in total, each one housing the cables, winches, and grabbing hooks needed to hoist another pair of blocks into the sky, giving the apparatus the appearance of a giant metallic insect lifting and stacking bricks with steel webs. Although the tower is 75 meters tall, it is easily dwarfed by the forested flanks of southern Switzerland’s Lepontine Alps, which rise from the valley floor in all directions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
