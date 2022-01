CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is limiting the use of COVID-19 rapid tests, amid high demand and a national shortage of tests. The Clark County Health Department alerted people to the change on Facebook, writing in a post "Rapid supplies have been dwindling across the state and the country. Many counties in Indiana have already run out and none of our orders are being filled by the State/Feds."

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO