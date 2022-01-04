A trucker who’s been stuck on and around I-95 for 14 hours explains what it’s been like, how unusual this is, and how she’s managing to survive (and pee).

People have been stranded on a Virginia interstate for almost 24 hours after a blizzard, and many are still there as of Tuesday morning. Six tractor trailers crashed along the I-95 roadway on Monday afternoon, according to the Associated Press, and the foot of snow that fell in some places, plus ice on the roads, made it nearly impossible to clear the path for traffic to get through. About 400,000 people lost power in Fredericksburg, Virginia near the backup, making it even harder for transportation authorities to reach people.

