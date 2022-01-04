ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A trucker who’s been stuck on and around I-95 for 14 hours explains what it’s been like, how unusual this is, and how she’s managing to survive (and pee).

By Christina Cauterucci
Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, there were enough snowstorm-related accidents to fully block traffic on I-95 in Virginia just south of Washington, stranding hundreds of drivers in below-freezing temperatures overnight. Some drivers—including U.S. senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine—have been sitting on the highway for nearly a day, with no access to...

jerry j
1d ago

that's why I retired between Maryland and Virginia and Pennsylvania the Mid-Atlantic area take care about the inner cities and that's it they don't care about the suburbs

John K
1d ago

cheers to the hard working men/women truckers out there keeping America supplied

Michael Baird
20h ago

I grew up there. 6 truckers jack knive their trucks, thats what started it, not to mention solid ice on roadways. It was the perfect storm...

The Daily South

Truckers Share Supplies With Fellow Drivers Stranded on I-95 in Virginia

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
Vice

Drivers Have Been Stuck on a Frozen Highway for More Than 24 Hours

People have been stranded on a Virginia interstate for almost 24 hours after a blizzard, and many are still there as of Tuesday morning. Six tractor trailers crashed along the I-95 roadway on Monday afternoon, according to the Associated Press, and the foot of snow that fell in some places, plus ice on the roads, made it nearly impossible to clear the path for traffic to get through. About 400,000 people lost power in Fredericksburg, Virginia near the backup, making it even harder for transportation authorities to reach people.
TRAFFIC
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

I-95 crash: Drivers stuck on Virginia highway for more than 15 hours amid snowstorm chaos

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on the I-95 highway south of Washington, DC in Virginia for close to 20 hours as the capital region is blanketed by snow and ice. Around 50 miles of the highway came to a standstill after a crash that included six tractor-trailers, according to authorities. The traffic is now slowly starting to move again, according to some motorists. The Virginia Department of Transportation has said that I-95 was shut down in both northbound and southbound directions between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.The crash...
TRAFFIC
Mic

People have been stuck on I-95 for damn near a whole day

Imagine merging onto the Interstate to make your way home, same as you do every day. The sun sets. It rises again. You are still on the Interstate. You’ve barely moved. Everything around you is the same, and there is no end in sight. It sounds like a Stephen...
TRAFFIC
Thrillist

Everything to Know About the 24-Hour Traffic Jam on I-95

For the past 24 hours or so, Interstate 95 (also known as I-95) has been a waking nightmare. Thousands of drivers have been—and remain—gridlocked on a 50-mile stretch of road running through Virginia. According to the Associated Press, the traffic jam began on Monday morning. On Tuesday morning, government workers were still working to reach and free drivers.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

I-95 closure in Virginia ends after nearly 30 hours of driver despair

Interstate 95 has reopened, more than a day after a crash brought the East Coast's main north-south road to a halt and stranded drivers. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that the interstate reopened after being closed for emergency response and all disabled vehicles were removed.
VIRGINIA STATE
