FACT CHECK: Did Betty White Encourage People To ‘Eat Healthy And Get All Your Vaccines’ Days Before Her Death?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA post shared on Facebook claims the late actress Betty White encouraged people to “eat healthy and get all your vaccines” days before she died. There is no evidence White made this statement. White’s agent confirmed the quote is fabricated. Fact Check:. Betty White, star of...

