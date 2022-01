Tuesday’s market chatter was engulfed with the corn market’s rally as feeder cattle buyers are wanting to get their orders filled but must be conscious of breakevens. It was a hectic Tuesday for the cattle contracts as the markets tried to understand just how long lasting the corn market’s surge to $6.00 a bushel in the nearby contracts was going to be. The feeder cattle contracts took the brunt of the corn market’s blow, but the live cattle contracts suffered as well.

