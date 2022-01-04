Brevard County students, teachers prepare to head back to class amid ‘biggest wave’ of COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County school district is asking families and employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom as students prepare to return from winter break.

Employees return Wednesday and students follow on Thursday, but Brevard Public Schools said if any of them aren’t feeling well they should stay at home.

In the past two weeks, the county’s seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the district expects it’ll also see more cases in the classroom.

“In just the last four weeks, our numbers have doubled week over week, and now they’re quadrupling week over week,” said Don Walker, director of Brevard County Communications. “Our numbers are really escalating. This is our third wave of this, and this happens to be the biggest wave. The numbers we’re seeing right now far exceed anything we even saw at the height of the delta part of the pandemic this past summer.”

Brevard Public Schools anticipates its classrooms will mirror the rest of the community. That’s why the district sent an email to employees and parents Monday strongly encouraging masks for adults and students while on district property.

The district is also suggesting vaccinations and booster shots. Brevard Public Schools’ current cleaning protocols will also continue through the second semester.

According to county officials, even as hospitalizations rise, fewer people are ending up in the ICU or on ventilators.

